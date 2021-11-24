RSMSSB Patwari 2021 Answer keys OUT @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Raise Objections if any from 24 Nov onwards

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari 2021 Answer keys: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) has released the answer keys for the patwari recruitment exam. The candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB Patwari 2021 Exam can download their answer key through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board had conducted the exam on 23 and 24 October 2021 across the country. The candidates can evaluate their marks after downloading the answer key from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This drive is being done to recruit 5,378 vacant posts. The candidate who will be finally selected for the post will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances.

How to Download RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on New Notification Section. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Download RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

What are the Objection Dates for Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari 2021?

According to the notice, if any candidate has doubt against the answer keys, they may raise objections between 24 November to 26 November 2021 till 23:59 PM. The board has released the separated answer keys on its website. The candidate is required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- for every submitted objection. The objections will be submitted online mode only. No other mode of application will be accepted. The candidate is required to mention the name of a book, author name, publication name, year, and page number in the application.

The candidates can directly download Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari 2021 Answer Key by clicking on the above link. The candidates are advised to submit their representations as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush on the official website. The result for the same will be uploaded after the final release of the answer keys in the due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.