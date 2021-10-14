Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 to Release Today @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Important Notice

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to upload the Provisional e-Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on 14 October 2021. Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details Here.

Created On: Oct 14, 2021 05:30 IST
RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 Today: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to upload the Provisional e-Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, today, 14 October 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card Link Updates.

It is to be noted that, RSMSSB Patwari Exam is scheduled on two consecutive days i.e. 23 October and 24 October 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

Candidates who have successfully applied for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021 can check their exam date and time, once the Rajasthan Patwai Admit Card Link is available on the website.

The candidates should report at the centre one and half hour before the exam. They are required to bring their e-admit card along with one ID Proof for example Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License etc., latest 2.5 x 2.5 coloured photo and one blue pen. Complete instructions can be checked through the PDF below:

RSMSSB Patwari Important Instructions

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Notice

The candidates can check RSMSSB Exam Patterm Syllabus and Other Details through this article.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Pattern 2021

Topics

Weightage

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Time

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs

25

38

76

3 Hours

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan

20

30

60

General English & Hindi

15

22

44

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency

30

45

90

RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus

Subject

Syllabus

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs

विज्ञानकेसामान्य आधारभूत तत्व एवं दैनिक विज्ञान, मानव शरीर, आहार एवं पोषण, स्वास्थ्य देखवाल।

प्राचीनएवंमध्यकालीन भारत के इतिहास की प्रमुख विशेषताएं एवं महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक (18वी शताव्दी के मध्य से वर्तमान तक) घटनाएं।

भारतीयसंविधान, राजनीतिकव्यवस्था एवं शासन प्रणाली, संवैधानिक विकास।

भारतकीभौगोलिक विशेषताएं, पर्यावरणीय एवं पारिस्थितिकी परिवर्तन एवं इनके प्रभाव।

समसामयिकराष्ट्रीयघटनाएं।

 

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan

राजस्थानकेइतिहास की महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक घटनाएं।

राजस्थानकीप्रशासनिक व्यवस्था राजयपाल, राज्य विधान सभा, उच्च न्यायालय, राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग, जिला प्रशासन, राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग, राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग, लोकायुक्त, राज्य सुचना आयोग, लोक नीति।सामाजिक- सांस्कृतिक मुद्दे।

स्वतंत्रताआंदोलन, जान-जागरणएवं राजनैतिक एकीकरण।

लोककलाऐं, चित्रकलाऐंऔर हस्तशिल्प एवं स्थापत्य।

मेले, त्यौहार, लोकसंगीतएवंलोकनृत्य।

राजस्थानीसंस्कृतिएवं विरासत, साहित्य।

राजस्थानकेधार्मिक आंदोलन, संत एवं लोकदेवता।

महत्वपूर्णपार्टनस्थल।

राजस्थानकेप्रमुख व्यक्तित्व।

 

General Hindi

दिएगएशब्दों की संधि एवं शब्दों का संधि विच्छेद।

उपसर्गएवंप्रत्यय-इनके संयोग से शब्द-संरचना तथा शब्दों से उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय को पृथक करना, इनकी पहचान।

समस्त(सामाजिक) पदकी रचना करना, समस्त (सामाजिक) पद का विग्रह करना।

शब्दयुग्मोका अर्थ भेद।

पर्यायवाचीशब्दएवं विलोम शब्दों।

शब्दशुद्धि– दिए गये अशुद्ध शब्दों को शुद्ध करना।

वाक्यशुद्धि– वर्तनी सम्वन्धी अशुद्धियों को छोड़कर वाक्य संबंधी अन्य व्याकरणीय अशुद्धियों का शुद्धिकरण।

वाक्यांशकेलिए एक उपयुक्त शब्द।

पारिभाषिकशब्दावली– प्रशासन से सम्वन्धित अंग्रेजी शब्दों के समकक्ष हिंदी शब्द।

मुहावरेएवंलोकोत्तिया

 

General English

Comprehension of unseen passage.

Correction of Common errors; correct usage.

Synonyms/ Antonyms

Phrases and Idioms

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency

Making Series/analogy.

Figure Matrix questions, Classification.

Alphabet Test

Passage and Conclusion.

Blood Relations.

Coding-Decoding

Direction sense test

Sitting Arrangement.

Input Output.

Number Ranking and Time Square

Making Judgments.

Logical Arrangement of Words

Inserting the Missing Character/ number.

Mathematical Operations, average, ratio.

Area and Volume.

Percent.

Simple and Compound Interest.

Unitary Method.

Profit & Loss

Basic Computer

Characteristics of Computers,

Computer Organization including RAM, ROM, File System Input Devices Computer Software, relationship between Hardware and Software,

Operating System,

MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spread sheet, Power Point)

RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021

The board will released master question paper along with answer key after the  exam. The Candidates will be invited to raise objection, if any, with a payment of Rs. 100/-.

RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021

The result shall be prepared after receiving all the objections. The selection list along with final answer key will be uploaded on the official website.

 Lakhs of candidates have registered for the exam scheduled on 23 and 24 October 2021.10.14

