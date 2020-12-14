RSMSSB Patwari Exam from 10 Jan 2021: Download Rajasthan Exam Date PDF @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Admit Card Updates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus Here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam dates for the post of Patwari. Check Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus Here.

Dec 14, 2020 18:03 IST
RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2020-21
RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2020-21

RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam dates for the post of Patwari on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notice, RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 10 January, 17 January and 24 January 2021. All candidates who have applied for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019-20 can check their RSMSSB Patwari Exam Schedule, as per their first English Alphabet of their name filled in the online application form, through the table below:

 

First English Alphabet of Candidate’s Name

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Time

A to C

10 January 2021 (Sunday)

8:30 AM to 11:30 AM

D to J

10 January 2021 (Sunday)

02:30 PM to 05:30 PM

K to M

17 January 2021 (Sunday)

8:30 AM to 11:30 AM

N to Q

17 January 2021 (Sunday)

02:30 PM to 05:30 PM

S to U

24 January 2021 (Sunday)

8:30 AM to 11:30 AM

R and V to Z

24 January 2021(Sunday)

02:30 PM to 05:30 PM

If any candidate has put Kumari, Miss, Mrs, Shri, Smt, Dr before their name, then these word will be considered for the exam date. For example, if any candidate has filled Miss Swati, then the exam will be conducted on the basis of ‘M’ i.e. on 17 Jan.

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2020-21

The board will upload the admit card on its official website.  RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card Download Date will be intimated to the candidates in due course.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Pattern

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on:

 

Subject

Approx Weightage

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Subject

Time

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs

25

38

76

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs

3 Hours

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan

20

30

60

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan

General English & Hindi

15

22

44

General English & Hindi

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency

30

45

90

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency

1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs:

  • विज्ञान के सामान्य आधारभूत तत्व एवं दैनिक विज्ञान, मानव शरीर, आहार एवं पोषण, स्वास्थ्य देखवाल।
  • प्राचीन एवं मध्यकालीन भारत के इतिहास की प्रमुख विशेषताएं एवं महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक (18वी शताव्दी के मध्य से वर्तमान तक) घटनाएं।
  • भारतीय संविधान, राजनीतिक व्यवस्था एवं शासन प्रणाली, संवैधानिक विकास।
  • भारत की भौगोलिक विशेषताएं, पर्यावरणीय एवं पारिस्थितिकी परिवर्तन एवं इनके प्रभाव।
  • समसामयिक राष्ट्रीय घटनाएं।

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan:

  • राजस्थान के इतिहास की महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक घटनाएं।
  • राजस्थान की प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था राजयपाल, राज्य विधान सभा, उच्च न्यायालय, राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग, जिला प्रशासन, राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग, राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग, लोकायुक्त, राज्य सुचना आयोग, लोक नीति।सामाजिक- सांस्कृतिक मुद्दे।
  • स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन, जान-जागरण एवं राजनैतिक एकीकरण।
  • लोक कलाऐं, चित्रकलाऐं और हस्तशिल्प एवं स्थापत्य।
  • मेले, त्यौहार, लोकसंगीत एवं लोकनृत्य।
  • राजस्थानी संस्कृति एवं विरासत, साहित्य।
  • राजस्थान के धार्मिक आंदोलन, संत एवं लोकदेवता।
  • महत्वपूर्ण पार्टन स्थल।
  • राजस्थान के प्रमुख व्यक्तित्व।

General Hindi:

  • दिए गए शब्दों की संधि एवं शब्दों का संधि विच्छेद।
  • उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय-इनके संयोग से शब्द-संरचना तथा शब्दों से उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय को पृथक करना, इनकी पहचान।
  • समस्त (सामाजिक) पद की रचना करना, समस्त (सामाजिक) पद का विग्रह करना।
  • शब्द युग्मो का अर्थ भेद।
  • पर्यायवाची शब्द एवं विलोम शब्दों।
  • शब्द शुद्धि – दिए गये अशुद्ध शब्दों को शुद्ध करना।
  • वाक्य शुद्धि – वर्तनी सम्वन्धी अशुद्धियों को छोड़कर वाक्य संबंधी अन्य व्याकरणीय अशुद्धियों का शुद्धिकरण।
  • वाक्यांश के लिए एक उपयुक्त शब्द।
  • पारिभाषिक शब्दावली – प्रशासन से सम्वन्धित अंग्रेजी शब्दों के समकक्ष हिंदी शब्द।
  • मुहावरे एवं लोकोत्तिया

General English:

  • Comprehension of unseen passage.
  • Correction of Common errors; correct usage.
  • Synonyms/ Antonyms
  • Phrases and Idioms

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency:

  • Making Series/analogy.
  • Figure Matrix questions, Classification.
  • Alphabet Test
  • Passage and Conclusion.
  • Blood Relations.
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Direction sense test
  • Sitting Arrangement.
  • Input Output.
  • Number Ranking and Time Square
  • Making Judgments.
  • Logical Arrangement of Words
  • Inserting the Missing Character/ number.
  • Mathematical Operations, average, ratio.
  • Area and Volume.
  • Percent.
  • Simple and Compound Interest.
  • Unitary Method.
  • Profit & Loss

Basic Computer:

  • Characteristics of Computers,
  • Computer Organization including RAM, ROM, File System Input Devices Computer Software, relationship between Hardware and Software,
  • Operating System,
  • MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spread sheet, Power Point)

The board had published the recruitment notification for filling up  4421 Patwari posts in the month of January 2020.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date and Admit Card Notice

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Syllabus Notice

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next