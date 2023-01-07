RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Answer Key 2022 Graduate Level Exam Download PDF

RSMSSB is conducting the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test 2022 Graduate Level exam on 7th and 8th January 2023 for 2996 vacancies of Junior Accountant, Hostel Superintendent Grade-2, Patwari, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Female Supervisor, Sub-Jailor, and Platoon Commander.

Rajasthan CET Answer Key 2022: RSMSSB, the examination authority, to conduct the Rajasthan CET 2022 Graduate Level exam on 7th and 8th January 2023 for 2996 vacancies of Junior Accountant, Hostel Superintendent Grade-2, Patwari, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Female Supervisor, Sub-Jailor, and Platoon Commander. The RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Answer Key 2022 answer is expected to be released by various coaching institutes after the exam. The Rajasthan CET Answer Key will be released for both papers.

Candidates can download Rajasthan CET Answer Key 2022 to evaluate their scores based on the correct and incorrect answers attempted in the exam. For each correct response/answer candidates will be score 2 marks while there will no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The Rajasthan CET Answer Key 2022 official will be also released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) after the successful completion of the Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Exam 2022.

How to Download Rajasthan CET Answer Key 2022?

Candidates can download the answer key from the table given below which will be released by various coaching institutes. Along with the answer key candidates can also download the question paper. The Rajasthan CET Answer Key 2022 PDF links are provided below and the links will be activated upon availability.

Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 Graduate Level Exam Category-wise Marks

Rajasthan CET 2022 Marking Scheme

Candidates can check below ‘How to Calculate Rajasthan CET Marks’.

There are 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 300 Marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours. There will be no negative marking scheme. There are no minimum qualifying marks. For each correct answer, there will be 2 marks.

Rajasthan CET Vacancy 2022

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Graduation Level and Senior Secondary Level. There are a total of 2996 vacancies for various departments for the Graduate Level, check below for Rajasthan CET Vacancy 2022.

Rajasthan CET Vacancy 2022 Posts Vacancies Female Supervisor (महिला पर्यवेक्षक) 176 Patwari (पटवारी) 272 Platoon Commander (प्लाटून कमांडर) 43 Tehsil Revenue Accountant (तहसील राजस्व लेखाकार) 198 Junior Accountant (कनिष्‍ठ लेखाकार) 1923 Sub-Jailer (उप जेलर) 49 Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (छात्रावास अधीक्षक ग्रेड- II) 335 Total 2996

Rajasthan CET Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects Maximum Questions Total Marks Duration Indian Economy, and Economy of Rajasthan

( भारत एवं राजस्थान की अर्थव्यवस्था) History of Rajasthan

( राजस्थान का इतिहास) Art, Heritage & Culture of Rajasthan

( राजस्थान की कला , विरासत और संस्कृति) Indian History with an emphasis on Indian National Movement

( भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन पर विशेष बल के साथ राजस्थान और भारत का इतिहास) Geography of India and Rajasthan

( राजस्थान एवं भारत का भूगोल) Indian Polity with emphasis on Rajasthan

( राजस्थान पर विशेष बल के साथ भारतीय राजनीतिक व्यवस्था) Science & Technology

( विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी) General English ( सामान्य अंग्रेजी) General Hindi ( सामान्य हिन्दी) Mental ability and Reasoning

( तार्किक विवेचन एवं मानसिक योग्यता) Basic Numerical efficiency ( संख्यात्मक दक्षता) Current Affairs ( समसामयिक घटनाएं) Basic Computer Knowledge ( कम्प्यूटर का ज्ञान) 150 300 3 hours

