RSMSSB Result 2020 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for Agriculture Supervisor and Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2018

RSMSSB Result 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of Agriculture Supervisor and Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2018. Candidates appeared in the RSMSSB Exam 2020 can check the result on the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result for both exams have been uploaded on the official website in the form of PDF. Candidates can download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor and Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2020. The result can be downloaded by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor and Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2018 flashing on the homepage. Candidates can download the result by clicking on downloading link. Then, The candidates can download PDF and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2018

Download RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2018

Official Website

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor and Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2018 Result is final. According to the result, a total of 1520 candidates have been selected for the post of Agriculture Supervisor for Non-TSP area and 242 are selected for TSP area while 308 candidates are selected for Non-TSP area for Women Supervisor Posts and 18 are selected for TSP area. All such candidates now can check the result by clicking on the provided links.

