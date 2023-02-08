RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: Download Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board have released the RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern & Syllabus on the official website. Recently, the board published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 48000 posts for primary and upper primary school teachers. The online application window link for Rajasthan Teacher recruitment is open from December 21, 2022, to January 19, 2023.
Check RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
The written exam is scheduled to be held from 25th February to 1st March 2023 for both levels. All eligible and interested candidates should follow the RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern to get insights into the marking scheme followed by the board. The candidates will be selected for the notified post based on the marks obtained in the written exam and document verification round.
Furthermore, candidates should download the official exam syllabus along with the topics important for the RSMSSB Teacher exam. With the help of the latest RSMSSB Teacher syllabus and strategy, they can ace the selection process with flying colors
RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Important Dates
Check the important dates for the RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RSMSSB Teacher Application Start Date
|
21st December 2022
|
Last Date to Submit RSMSSB Teacher Application
|
19th January 2023
|
RSMSSB Teacher 2022 Exam Dates
|
25th February to 1st March 2023
RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates should be familiar with the RSMSSB Exam Pattern to know about the exam format, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the board. The RSMSSB Teacher Paper Pattern for primary and upper primary school teachers is shared below:
- The exam duration will be 150 minutes
- A total of 150 MCQ-type questions asked in the exam.
- As per RSMSSB Teacher Marking Scheme, there shall be negative marking for 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked in the exam.
RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 1
The RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
Time duration
|
Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan
|
100 marks
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs
|
80 marks
|
School Subject
|
Hindi
|
10 marks
|
English
|
10 marks
|
Math
|
10 marks
|
General Science
|
10 marks
|
Social Study
|
10 marks
|
Pedagogical Methodology
|
Hindi
|
8 marks
|
English
|
8 marks
|
Math
|
8 marks
|
General Science
|
8 marks
|
Social Study
|
8 marks
|
Educational Psychology
|
20 marks
|
Information Technology
|
10 marks
|
Total
|
300 marks
RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 2
The RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan
|
80 marks
|
General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs
|
50 marks
|
School Subject
|
120 marks
|
Hindi
English
Sanskrit
Math and Science
Sindhi
Punjabi
Urdu
Social Study
General Science
|
Pedagogical Methodology
|
20 marks
|
Hindi
English
General Science
Punjabi
Urdu
Sanskrit
Sindhi
Mathematics
Social Studies
|
Educational Psychology
|
20 marks
|
Information Technology
|
10 marks
|
Total
|
300 marks
RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus 2022
Candidates who will participate in the Rajasthan Teacher recruitment should be familiar with the official syllabus PDF. They should keep a copy of the RSMSSB Teacher syllabus handy to prepare topics important for the exam.
RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 1
The RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Sr. no
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
1
|
Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan
Geography
Geographical form of Rajasthan
Rajasthan tourist places
Means of Transport in Rajasthan
Monsoon system and Climate
Drainage System - Lakes, Rivers, and Dams
Forest wealth of Rajasthan
Wildlife, Wildlife Conservation and Sanctuaries
Tribes and Tribal areas of Rajasthan Metallic and Non- Metallic Minerals
Energy Resources of Rajasthan
Soil and Soil Conservation
Major crops of Rajasthan
Population, Population destiny, Literacy and Sex Ratio
History and Culture
Ancient Civilisations of Rajasthan: Kalibanga, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Balathal, and Bairath etc.
The architecture of Rajasthan: Forts, monuments, etc.
Important historical events of Rajasthan, major dynasties, their administrative and revenue system, etc.
Festivals, Folk Art, Folk Music, Folk Drama and Folk Dance of Rajasthan
Integration of Praja Mandal and Rajasthan
Cultural, Traditional and Heritage of Rajasthan
Religious monuments, Major Saints and Folks of Rajasthan Deities
Paintings and Handicrafts of Rajasthan
Important Historical Places of Rajasthan
Contribution of Rajasthan in the Revolution of 1857, Rajasthan Tribal and Peasant Movement in Rajasthan
Prominent personalities of Rajasthan
Textiles and Jewelry of Rajasthan
Rajasthani Language
Regional Dialects of Rajasthan
Rajasthani Sant Literature and Folk Literature
Major Rajasthani Works
Prominent Rajasthani Literary
|
100 marks
|
2
|
General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs
General Knowledge of Rajasthan
Symbol of Rajasthan
State Government Flagship Schemes in Rajasthan
Major industries of Rajasthan
Political and administrative system of Rajasthan
Major Research Centers of Rajasthan
Major religious places of Rajasthan
Chief players of Rajasthan
Public welfare schemes in Rajasthan
Famous Cities and places of Rajasthan
Educational Landscape
Innovations in teaching-learning.
School management and related committees.
National Education Policy, 202 in the context of Rajasthan
Students of Central and Rajasthan Government in the state welfare Schemes and Awards.
Right to free and compulsory child education act
Right of Children to free and compulsory
Education Act, 2009: Provision and implementation
Rajasthan Free and Compulsory Child Education Rights Rules, 2011
Free admissions in recognized private schools of Rajasthan
Current Affairs
State’s innovative development plans and implementation
Current events of Rajasthan
Other current affairs.
|
80 marks
|
3
|
School Subject
|
Hindi
Word distinctions (Nouns, Pronouns, Adjectives, Verbs, Adverbs), idioms conjunctions, word- transformations, and proverbs.
|
10 marks
|
English
Articles, Tense, Voice,Phrasal verbs, Narration, Idioms and proverbs, One word Substitution.
|
10 marks
|
Math
Basic Mathematical operators - Addition,
remainder, multiplication, division
Whole numbers, Prime and Composite numbers
Percentage, Profit & Loss, Simple interest, Compound interest
Concept of Fractions and Decimal Numbers
Perimeter and Area of Line and Angle Planar Figures
Surface area and volume of Solid figures (cube, cuboid, cone, sphere)
|
10 marks
|
General Science
Acids, Bases and Salts
Elements, Compounds and Mixtures- Physical and Chemical speed
Force and law of motion
Light
Cell: Structure and Function
Respiration and Transport in Organisms
Reproduction in animals
|
10 marks
|
Social Study
Rajasthan - An Introduction
Mughal Empire
Economy of Rajasthan
Contribution of Rajasthan in constitution making
Public Administration in Rajasthan
India: Natural flora, wildlife and wildlife protection
Agriculture in Rajasthan
Major Landforms of Rajasthan
Indian Constitution
|
10 marks
|
4
|
Pedagogical Methodology
|
Hindi
Teaching methods of Hindi Language
Evaluation Methods of Teaching Hindi
Development of linguistic skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) and linguistic skills
Challenges in Teaching Hindi
Hindi teaching aids and their use
Approaches to Teaching Hindi Language
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
8 marks
|
English
Principles of teaching English
Methods of Teaching English
Difficulties in learning English (Role of home language multilingualism)
Communicative English Language teaching
Methods of evaluation, Remedial Teaching
|
8 marks
|
Mathematics
Teaching Methods of Mathematics Subject
Mathematics
Mathematics Teaching Aids and Uses
Approaches to Teaching Mathematics
Challenges in Teaching
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
8 marks
|
General Science
Methods of teaching science
Science Teaching Aids and Uses
Approaches to Teaching Science
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
8 marks
|
Social Studies
Concept and Nature of Social Studies
Project work
Assessment in Social Studies
Pedagogical problems in Social Studies
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
8 marks
|
4
|
Educational Psychology -
Educational, Psychological Meaning, Scope of Function
Child Development: Meaning Principles of Child Development and factors affecting growth
Influence of inheritance and environment in child
Personality Development
Measurements
Concept method of adjustment and role of teacher in adjustment
Different Processes of Learning
Learning difficulties
Motive and its impact on learning
|
20 marks
|
5
|
Information Technology
Information Technology Basis
Applications of Information Technology
Social Impact of Information Technology
Information Technology Tools
|
10 marks
RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 2
The RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Sr.no
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
1
|
Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan
Geography
Drainage System - Lakes, Rivers and Dams
Forest wealth of Rajasthan
Wildlife, Wildlife Conservation and Sanctuaries
Geographical form of Rajasthan
Monsoon system and Climate
Tribes and Tribal areas of Rajasthan Metallic and Non- Metallic Minerals
Energy Resources of Rajasthan
Soil and Soil Conservation
Major crops of Rajasthan
Population, Population destiny, Literacy and Sex Ratio
Rajasthan tourist places
Means of Transport in Rajasthan
History and Culture
Ancient Civilisations of Rajasthan: Kalibanga, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Balathal and Bairath etc.
Important historical events of Rajasthan, major dynasties, their administrative and revenue system etc.
Heritage of Rajasthan
Religious monuments, Major Saints and Folks of Rajasthan Deities
Important Historical Places of Rajasthan
Prominent personalities of Rajasthan
Architecture of Rajasthan: Forts, monuments etc.
Festivals, Folk Art, Folk Music, Folk Drama and Folk Dance of Rajasthan
Cultural, Traditional and Textiles and Jewelry of Rajasthan
Paintings and Handicrafts of Rajasthan
Contribution of Rajasthan in the Revolution of 1857, Rajasthan Tribal and Peasant Movement in Rajasthan
Integration of Praja Mandal and Rajasthan
Rajasthani Language
Regional Dialects of Rajasthan
Prominent Rajasthani Literary
Rajasthani Sant Literature and Folk Literature
Major Rajasthani Works
|
80 marks
|
2
|
General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs
General Knowledge of Rajasthan
Symbol of Rajasthan
Major religious places of Rajasthan
Chief players of Rajasthan
Famous Cities and places of Rajasthan
Major industries of Rajasthan
State Government Flagship Schemes in Rajasthan
Major Research Centers of Rajasthan
Political and administrative system of Rajasthan
Public welfare schemes in Rajasthan
Educational Landscape
Innovations in teaching-learning.
Rajasthan Government in the state welfare Schemes and Awards.
School management and related committees.
Students of Central and
National Education Policy, 202 in the context of Rajasthan
Right to free and compulsory child education act
Right of Children to free and compulsory
Education Act, 2009: Provision and implementation
Rajasthan Free and Compulsory Child Education Rights Rules, 2011
Free admissions in recognised private schools of Rajasthan
Current Affairs
Current events of Rajasthan
State’s innovative development plans and implementation
Other current affairs.
|
50 marks
|
3
|
School Subject
|
120 marks
|
Hindi
Hindi Alphabet knowledge
Word ideas (Nouns, Pronouns, adjectives, verbs and prepositions)
Variable words - Tense, Gender, word, factor, speech and conversion of vicious words.
Idioms and Proverbs
Word power
Glossary of terms
Word type- on the basis of origin, on the basis of meaning (antonyms, synonyms, a word air for a phrase etc.)
Types and examples of sandhi, compound, prefix and suffix
Types and examples of word and sentence purification
Sentence ideas, sentence parts and sentence purification
Questions related to grammar and expressions of unseen passage
|
English -
Parts of speech
Articles
Tense
Voice
Narration
Idioms and proverbs
Phrasal verbs
One word Substitution.
Unseen passage- prose
Unseen passage- poetry
Modal Auxiliaries
An acquaintance with literary terms
Subject verb agreement
Transformation
Conditional sentences
Clause analysis
|
Sanskrit
General questions from noun case
Suffix case, verb case, adverb case, feminine case
Samaas
Knowledge of the following word forms - Rama, Hari, Guru, Mati, Rama Vari, Asmad, Yushmad
Use of infinitives and prefixes
Sanskrit translation of Hindi Phrases
Correction of inaccuracies in sentences
Sanskrit literary History
Secular literature- Ramayana, Mahabharata
The epic poet Kalidas
|
Punjabi
Language and Punjabi expressions (explanation of language, classification of regions and punjabi dialects) phonological association and script recognition
Word Knowledge
Word formation
Sentence recognition Cognitions
Hallmarks of Punjabi culture
Fairs and festivals, Punjabi folk dances and Punjabi folk games questions
|
Urdu
Question-related to entertainment of Urdu literature, modern and ancient
Letters and types of letters. Nouns PronounsVerbs, Free Punctuation
Types of sources and innovations
Simile and metaphor - Idiom, Proverb, Singular, Plural, Antonym
Masculine, feminine, Metaphor, Prefixes, Lache
|
Math and Science
Math
Rational and Irrational numbers, Real Numbers and Decimal Expansion, Exponential
Rule for Real Numbers Square
Square Root, Cube and Cube Root
Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Surface area and volume of solid shapes (Cube, Cuboid, Cylinder, Cone, Sphere.)
Zeros of Polynomial Polynomials, Remainder Theorem, Factoring of Polynomials, Algebraic
All equations, the geometric meaning of zeros of polynomials division algorithm quadrature equations
Linear Equations in Two Variables
Ratio-Proportion, Growth and Depreciation Rate
Lines and Angles
Planar Figures and Congruence of Triangles, quadrilaterals, circles and polygons
Area and Perimeter of Planar Figures
Conversion of a solid from one shape to another
Statistics, Frequency table, Tally marks, Bar graph, Histogram, Circular Graph, Measures of central tendency, polymer
Probability: Experimental and theoretical approach
General Science
Atoms and Atoms, Mole Concept,Chemical Formula, structure of Atoms
Biochemical Cycling
Major components of food and diseases caused by their deficiency and balanced diet
Force and Motion. Laws of Motion
Electric current and circuits. Ohm's law, Combination of resistances, effect of Temperature.
Chemical and Magnetic effects
Elements, Compounds and Mixtures, Physical and Chemical Changes
Chemical Reactions and Equations Oxidation and Reduction
Acids,Bases and salts, pH scale
Carbon and its Compounds.
Cell Structure and Function
Tissue: Plant Tissue, Animal Tissue. Simple and Complex Tissue
Bioprocess - Nutrition, excretion, Respiration, Transport
Control and Coordination
Reproduction in Organisms. Role of Hormones in Reproduction
Diseases caused by microorganisms, infectious disease.
Gravity, Kepler's Law Buoyancy, Archimedes Principle
Heat, Thermometer, Heat transmission
Reflection of Light, Spherical Mirror, Refraction of Light, Spherical lens, Human eye, Vision fault.
Sound
Solar System
|
Social Study
Civilisation and Culture of Ancient India: Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Culture,
Buddhism and Jainsm and Mahajanapada
Period. Mauryan Empire Political and administrative systems of the mauryan empire. Emperors - Ashoka’s Dhamma and inscriptions
Delhi Sultanate and Mughal Empire:- Expansion of Delhi Sultanate,
Mughal Empire and relations in Rajput states Sultanate and Mughal period administrative arrangements.
Prithvi Raj Chauhan
Indian National Movement.
Indian Constitution: Making, Process and features. Preamble and fundamental right. Policy directive principles and fundamental duties.
Formation and functions of government.- Legislature, executive and judiciary.
Local Government - Rural and Urban 73rd and 74th Constitution amendment bill
Earth - Speed, Latitude, Longitude, Atmosphere.
Composition structure, atmospheric transmission in winds.
Ocean: Tides, currents, water-land distribution.
Major flora and fauna of the world
Agro based industries of Rajasthan
Liberation, Privatization, Globalization
World trade organization
Poverty and Food security
Currency and Banking
Modern forms of money
Different status of credit
Self help groups
Consumer’s rights consumer and his/her rights
Indian democratic processes and women's representation in it.
Federal System of India. Center- State relations.
Indian Economy
Sectors of Economy
Indian economy in colonial period
Development of Indian Economy
National Development
National Income
Human Development
Agriculture and marketing in Rajasthan
Agriculture Produce Market
Public Distribution System
|
4
|
Pedagogical Methodology
|
20 marks
|
Hindi
Teaching methods of Hindi Language
Development of linguistic skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) and linguistic skills
Evaluation Methods of Teaching Hindi
Approaches to Teaching Hindi Language
Challenges in Teaching Hindi
Hindi teaching aids and their use
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
English
Principles of teaching English
Methods of Teaching English
Difficulties in learning English (Role of home language multilingualism)
Communicative English Language teaching
Methods of evaluation, Remedial Teaching
|
Sanskrit
Sanskrit Language and teaching methods
Sanskrit learning interest questions
Developing sanskrit language skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing)
Learning tools in Sanskrit teaching means of communication.in Sanskrit teaching.
Sanskrit textbooks
Principles of Sanskrit language teaching
|
Punjabi
Principles, formulas and methods (systems) of Punjabi language teaching. Development of language skills.
Comprehension
Language learning teaching methods. Hearing aids
Assessment in Language Continuous and Comprehensive Assessment, Current problems and improvements in Punjabi Language edition.
|
Urdu
Pedagogical Methodology. Political classification.
Difficulties of the Tarzais language. Modern teaching methods
Urdu spelling and script.
Methodology Fig, Planning for Urdu terras, Problem Method deductive and metaphorical method. Research Method.
|
Mathematics
Teaching Methods of Mathematics Subject
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
Approaches to Teaching Mathematics
Challenges in Teaching Mathematics
Mathematics Teaching Aids and Uses
|
General Science
Approaches to Teaching Science
Science Teaching Aids and Uses
Methods of teaching science
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
Social Studies
Pedagogical problems in Social Studies
Project work
Assessment in Social Studies
Concept and Nature of Social Studies
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
5
|
Educational Psychology
Educational, Psychological Meaning, Scope of Function
Development and factors affecting growth
Influence of inheritance and environment in child
Personality Development: Concept, Types, Factors Affecting personality and personality measurement
Intelligence concepts, Different Intelligence theories
Child Development
Concept method of adjustment and role of teacher in adjustment
|
20 marks
|
6
|
Information Technology
Information Technology
Basis
Social Impact of Information Technology
Information Technology Tools
Applications of Information Technology
|
10 marks
After knowing about the exam pattern and syllabus for the RSMSSB Teacher exam discussed above, candidates should use the right preparation techniques to ace the upcoming exam. Download and solve previous exam papers to determine the preparation level.