RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: Download Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: Download the official syllabus, exam pattern, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list for RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam to be held for 48000 Teaching Posts in Rajasthan.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board have released the RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern & Syllabus on the official website. Recently, the board published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 48000 posts for primary and upper primary school teachers. The online application window link for Rajasthan Teacher recruitment is open from December 21, 2022, to January 19, 2023.

Check RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The written exam is scheduled to be held from 25th February to 1st March 2023 for both levels. All eligible and interested candidates should follow the RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern to get insights into the marking scheme followed by the board. The candidates will be selected for the notified post based on the marks obtained in the written exam and document verification round.

Furthermore, candidates should download the official exam syllabus along with the topics important for the RSMSSB Teacher exam. With the help of the latest RSMSSB Teacher syllabus and strategy, they can ace the selection process with flying colors

RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Important Dates

Check the important dates for the RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023:

Events Dates RSMSSB Teacher Application Start Date 21st December 2022 Last Date to Submit RSMSSB Teacher Application 19th January 2023 RSMSSB Teacher 2022 Exam Dates 25th February to 1st March 2023

RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the RSMSSB Exam Pattern to know about the exam format, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the board. The RSMSSB Teacher Paper Pattern for primary and upper primary school teachers is shared below:

The exam duration will be 150 minutes

A total of 150 MCQ-type questions asked in the exam.

As per RSMSSB Teacher Marking Scheme, there shall be negative marking for 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked in the exam.

RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 1

The RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subjects Marks Time duration Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan 100 marks 2 hours 30 minutes General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs 80 marks School Subject Hindi 10 marks English 10 marks Math 10 marks General Science 10 marks Social Study 10 marks Pedagogical Methodology Hindi 8 marks English 8 marks Math 8 marks General Science 8 marks Social Study 8 marks Educational Psychology 20 marks Information Technology 10 marks Total 300 marks

RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 2

The RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subjects Marks Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan 80 marks General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs 50 marks School Subject 120 marks Hindi English Sanskrit Math and Science Sindhi Punjabi Urdu Social Study General Science Pedagogical Methodology 20 marks Hindi English General Science Punjabi Urdu Sanskrit Sindhi Mathematics Social Studies Educational Psychology 20 marks Information Technology 10 marks Total 300 marks

RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will participate in the Rajasthan Teacher recruitment should be familiar with the official syllabus PDF. They should keep a copy of the RSMSSB Teacher syllabus handy to prepare topics important for the exam.

RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 1

The RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Sr. no Subjects Marks 1 Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan

Geography Geographical form of Rajasthan Rajasthan tourist places Means of Transport in Rajasthan Monsoon system and Climate Drainage System - Lakes, Rivers, and Dams Forest wealth of Rajasthan Wildlife, Wildlife Conservation and Sanctuaries Tribes and Tribal areas of Rajasthan Metallic and Non- Metallic Minerals Energy Resources of Rajasthan Soil and Soil Conservation Major crops of Rajasthan Population, Population destiny, Literacy and Sex Ratio History and Culture Ancient Civilisations of Rajasthan: Kalibanga, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Balathal, and Bairath etc. The architecture of Rajasthan: Forts, monuments, etc. Important historical events of Rajasthan, major dynasties, their administrative and revenue system, etc. Festivals, Folk Art, Folk Music, Folk Drama and Folk Dance of Rajasthan Integration of Praja Mandal and Rajasthan Cultural, Traditional and Heritage of Rajasthan Religious monuments, Major Saints and Folks of Rajasthan Deities Paintings and Handicrafts of Rajasthan Important Historical Places of Rajasthan Contribution of Rajasthan in the Revolution of 1857, Rajasthan Tribal and Peasant Movement in Rajasthan Prominent personalities of Rajasthan Textiles and Jewelry of Rajasthan Rajasthani Language Regional Dialects of Rajasthan Rajasthani Sant Literature and Folk Literature Major Rajasthani Works Prominent Rajasthani Literary 100 marks 2 General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs

General Knowledge of Rajasthan Symbol of Rajasthan State Government Flagship Schemes in Rajasthan Major industries of Rajasthan Political and administrative system of Rajasthan Major Research Centers of Rajasthan Major religious places of Rajasthan Chief players of Rajasthan Public welfare schemes in Rajasthan Famous Cities and places of Rajasthan Educational Landscape Innovations in teaching-learning. School management and related committees. National Education Policy, 202 in the context of Rajasthan Students of Central and Rajasthan Government in the state welfare Schemes and Awards.

Right to free and compulsory child education act Right of Children to free and compulsory Education Act, 2009: Provision and implementation Rajasthan Free and Compulsory Child Education Rights Rules, 2011 Free admissions in recognized private schools of Rajasthan Current Affairs State’s innovative development plans and implementation Current events of Rajasthan Other current affairs. 80 marks 3 School Subject Hindi Word distinctions (Nouns, Pronouns, Adjectives, Verbs, Adverbs), idioms conjunctions, word- transformations, and proverbs. 10 marks English Articles, Tense, Voice,Phrasal verbs, Narration, Idioms and proverbs, One word Substitution. 10 marks Math Basic Mathematical operators - Addition, remainder, multiplication, division Whole numbers, Prime and Composite numbers Percentage, Profit & Loss, Simple interest, Compound interest Concept of Fractions and Decimal Numbers Perimeter and Area of Line and Angle Planar Figures Surface area and volume of Solid figures (cube, cuboid, cone, sphere) 10 marks General Science Acids, Bases and Salts Elements, Compounds and Mixtures- Physical and Chemical speed Force and law of motion Light Cell: Structure and Function Respiration and Transport in Organisms Reproduction in animals 10 marks Social Study Rajasthan - An Introduction Mughal Empire Economy of Rajasthan Contribution of Rajasthan in constitution making Public Administration in Rajasthan India: Natural flora, wildlife and wildlife protection Agriculture in Rajasthan Major Landforms of Rajasthan Indian Constitution 10 marks 4 Pedagogical Methodology Hindi Teaching methods of Hindi Language Evaluation Methods of Teaching Hindi Development of linguistic skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) and linguistic skills Challenges in Teaching Hindi Hindi teaching aids and their use Approaches to Teaching Hindi Language Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 8 marks English Principles of teaching English Methods of Teaching English Difficulties in learning English (Role of home language multilingualism) Communicative English Language teaching Methods of evaluation, Remedial Teaching 8 marks Mathematics Teaching Methods of Mathematics Subject Mathematics Mathematics Teaching Aids and Uses Approaches to Teaching Mathematics Challenges in Teaching Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 8 marks General Science Methods of teaching science Science Teaching Aids and Uses Approaches to Teaching Science Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 8 marks Social Studies Concept and Nature of Social Studies Project work Assessment in Social Studies Pedagogical problems in Social Studies Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 8 marks 4 Educational Psychology - Educational, Psychological Meaning, Scope of Function Child Development: Meaning Principles of Child Development and factors affecting growth Influence of inheritance and environment in child Personality Development Measurements Concept method of adjustment and role of teacher in adjustment Different Processes of Learning Learning difficulties Motive and its impact on learning 20 marks 5 Information Technology Information Technology Basis Applications of Information Technology Social Impact of Information Technology Information Technology Tools 10 marks







RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 2

The RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Sr.no Subjects Marks 1 Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan

Geography Drainage System - Lakes, Rivers and Dams Forest wealth of Rajasthan Wildlife, Wildlife Conservation and Sanctuaries Geographical form of Rajasthan Monsoon system and Climate Tribes and Tribal areas of Rajasthan Metallic and Non- Metallic Minerals Energy Resources of Rajasthan Soil and Soil Conservation Major crops of Rajasthan Population, Population destiny, Literacy and Sex Ratio Rajasthan tourist places Means of Transport in Rajasthan History and Culture Ancient Civilisations of Rajasthan: Kalibanga, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Balathal and Bairath etc. Important historical events of Rajasthan, major dynasties, their administrative and revenue system etc. Heritage of Rajasthan Religious monuments, Major Saints and Folks of Rajasthan Deities Important Historical Places of Rajasthan Prominent personalities of Rajasthan Architecture of Rajasthan: Forts, monuments etc. Festivals, Folk Art, Folk Music, Folk Drama and Folk Dance of Rajasthan Cultural, Traditional and Textiles and Jewelry of Rajasthan Paintings and Handicrafts of Rajasthan Contribution of Rajasthan in the Revolution of 1857, Rajasthan Tribal and Peasant Movement in Rajasthan Integration of Praja Mandal and Rajasthan Rajasthani Language Regional Dialects of Rajasthan Prominent Rajasthani Literary Rajasthani Sant Literature and Folk Literature Major Rajasthani Works 80 marks 2 General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs General Knowledge of Rajasthan Symbol of Rajasthan Major religious places of Rajasthan Chief players of Rajasthan Famous Cities and places of Rajasthan Major industries of Rajasthan State Government Flagship Schemes in Rajasthan Major Research Centers of Rajasthan Political and administrative system of Rajasthan Public welfare schemes in Rajasthan Educational Landscape Innovations in teaching-learning. Rajasthan Government in the state welfare Schemes and Awards. School management and related committees. Students of Central and National Education Policy, 202 in the context of Rajasthan Right to free and compulsory child education act Right of Children to free and compulsory Education Act, 2009: Provision and implementation Rajasthan Free and Compulsory Child Education Rights Rules, 2011 Free admissions in recognised private schools of Rajasthan Current Affairs Current events of Rajasthan State’s innovative development plans and implementation Other current affairs. 50 marks 3 School Subject 120 marks Hindi Hindi Alphabet knowledge Word ideas (Nouns, Pronouns, adjectives, verbs and prepositions) Variable words - Tense, Gender, word, factor, speech and conversion of vicious words. Idioms and Proverbs Word power Glossary of terms Word type- on the basis of origin, on the basis of meaning (antonyms, synonyms, a word air for a phrase etc.) Types and examples of sandhi, compound, prefix and suffix Types and examples of word and sentence purification Sentence ideas, sentence parts and sentence purification Questions related to grammar and expressions of unseen passage English - Parts of speech Articles Tense Voice Narration Idioms and proverbs Phrasal verbs One word Substitution. Unseen passage- prose Unseen passage- poetry Modal Auxiliaries An acquaintance with literary terms Subject verb agreement Transformation Conditional sentences Clause analysis Sanskrit General questions from noun case Suffix case, verb case, adverb case, feminine case Samaas Knowledge of the following word forms - Rama, Hari, Guru, Mati, Rama Vari, Asmad, Yushmad Use of infinitives and prefixes Sanskrit translation of Hindi Phrases Correction of inaccuracies in sentences Sanskrit literary History Secular literature- Ramayana, Mahabharata The epic poet Kalidas Punjabi Language and Punjabi expressions (explanation of language, classification of regions and punjabi dialects) phonological association and script recognition Word Knowledge Word formation Sentence recognition Cognitions Hallmarks of Punjabi culture Fairs and festivals, Punjabi folk dances and Punjabi folk games questions Urdu Question-related to entertainment of Urdu literature, modern and ancient Letters and types of letters. Nouns PronounsVerbs, Free Punctuation Types of sources and innovations Simile and metaphor - Idiom, Proverb, Singular, Plural, Antonym Masculine, feminine, Metaphor, Prefixes, Lache Math and Science Math Rational and Irrational numbers, Real Numbers and Decimal Expansion, Exponential Rule for Real Numbers Square Square Root, Cube and Cube Root Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Surface area and volume of solid shapes (Cube, Cuboid, Cylinder, Cone, Sphere.) Zeros of Polynomial Polynomials, Remainder Theorem, Factoring of Polynomials, Algebraic All equations, the geometric meaning of zeros of polynomials division algorithm quadrature equations Linear Equations in Two Variables Ratio-Proportion, Growth and Depreciation Rate Lines and Angles Planar Figures and Congruence of Triangles, quadrilaterals, circles and polygons Area and Perimeter of Planar Figures

Conversion of a solid from one shape to another Statistics, Frequency table, Tally marks, Bar graph, Histogram, Circular Graph, Measures of central tendency, polymer Probability: Experimental and theoretical approach

General Science Atoms and Atoms, Mole Concept,Chemical Formula, structure of Atoms Biochemical Cycling Major components of food and diseases caused by their deficiency and balanced diet Force and Motion. Laws of Motion Electric current and circuits. Ohm's law, Combination of resistances, effect of Temperature. Chemical and Magnetic effects Elements, Compounds and Mixtures, Physical and Chemical Changes Chemical Reactions and Equations Oxidation and Reduction Acids,Bases and salts, pH scale Carbon and its Compounds. Cell Structure and Function Tissue: Plant Tissue, Animal Tissue. Simple and Complex Tissue Bioprocess - Nutrition, excretion, Respiration, Transport Control and Coordination Reproduction in Organisms. Role of Hormones in Reproduction Diseases caused by microorganisms, infectious disease. Gravity, Kepler's Law Buoyancy, Archimedes Principle Heat, Thermometer, Heat transmission Reflection of Light, Spherical Mirror, Refraction of Light, Spherical lens, Human eye, Vision fault. Sound Solar System Social Study Civilisation and Culture of Ancient India: Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Culture, Buddhism and Jainsm and Mahajanapada Period. Mauryan Empire Political and administrative systems of the mauryan empire. Emperors - Ashoka’s Dhamma and inscriptions Delhi Sultanate and Mughal Empire:- Expansion of Delhi Sultanate, Mughal Empire and relations in Rajput states Sultanate and Mughal period administrative arrangements. Prithvi Raj Chauhan Indian National Movement. Indian Constitution: Making, Process and features. Preamble and fundamental right. Policy directive principles and fundamental duties. Formation and functions of government.- Legislature, executive and judiciary. Local Government - Rural and Urban 73rd and 74th Constitution amendment bill Earth - Speed, Latitude, Longitude, Atmosphere. Composition structure, atmospheric transmission in winds. Ocean: Tides, currents, water-land distribution. Major flora and fauna of the world Agro based industries of Rajasthan Liberation, Privatization, Globalization World trade organization Poverty and Food security Currency and Banking Modern forms of money Different status of credit Self help groups Consumer’s rights consumer and his/her rights Indian democratic processes and women's representation in it. Federal System of India. Center- State relations. Indian Economy Sectors of Economy Indian economy in colonial period Development of Indian Economy National Development National Income Human Development Agriculture and marketing in Rajasthan Agriculture Produce Market Public Distribution System 4 Pedagogical Methodology 20 marks Hindi Teaching methods of Hindi Language Development of linguistic skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) and linguistic skills Evaluation Methods of Teaching Hindi Approaches to Teaching Hindi Language Challenges in Teaching Hindi Hindi teaching aids and their use Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching English Principles of teaching English Methods of Teaching English Difficulties in learning English (Role of home language multilingualism) Communicative English Language teaching Methods of evaluation, Remedial Teaching Sanskrit Sanskrit Language and teaching methods Sanskrit learning interest questions Developing sanskrit language skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing) Learning tools in Sanskrit teaching means of communication.in Sanskrit teaching. Sanskrit textbooks Principles of Sanskrit language teaching Punjabi Principles, formulas and methods (systems) of Punjabi language teaching. Development of language skills. Comprehension Language learning teaching methods. Hearing aids Assessment in Language Continuous and Comprehensive Assessment, Current problems and improvements in Punjabi Language edition. Urdu Pedagogical Methodology. Political classification. Difficulties of the Tarzais language. Modern teaching methods Urdu spelling and script. Methodology Fig, Planning for Urdu terras, Problem Method deductive and metaphorical method. Research Method. Mathematics Teaching Methods of Mathematics Subject Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching Approaches to Teaching Mathematics Challenges in Teaching Mathematics Mathematics Teaching Aids and Uses General Science Approaches to Teaching Science Science Teaching Aids and Uses Methods of teaching science Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching Social Studies Pedagogical problems in Social Studies Project work Assessment in Social Studies Concept and Nature of Social Studies Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 5 Educational Psychology Educational, Psychological Meaning, Scope of Function Development and factors affecting growth Influence of inheritance and environment in child Personality Development: Concept, Types, Factors Affecting personality and personality measurement Intelligence concepts, Different Intelligence theories Child Development Concept method of adjustment and role of teacher in adjustment 20 marks 6 Information Technology Information Technology Basis Social Impact of Information Technology Information Technology Tools Applications of Information Technology 10 marks

After knowing about the exam pattern and syllabus for the RSMSSB Teacher exam discussed above, candidates should use the right preparation techniques to ace the upcoming exam. Download and solve previous exam papers to determine the preparation level.