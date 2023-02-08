JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: Download Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: Download the official syllabus, exam pattern, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list for RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam to be held for 48000 Teaching Posts in Rajasthan.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023
RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Begins from 25th Feb 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board have released the RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern & Syllabus on the official website. Recently, the board published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 48000 posts for primary and upper primary school teachers. The online application window link for Rajasthan Teacher recruitment is open from December 21, 2022, to January 19, 2023.

The written exam is scheduled to be held from 25th February to 1st March 2023 for both levels.  All eligible and interested candidates should follow the RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern to get insights into the marking scheme followed by the board. The candidates will be selected for the notified post based on the marks obtained in the written exam and document verification round.

Furthermore, candidates should download the official exam syllabus along with the topics important for the RSMSSB Teacher exam. With the help of the latest RSMSSB Teacher syllabus and strategy, they can ace the selection process with flying colors

RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Important Dates

Check the important dates for the RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023:

Events

Dates

RSMSSB Teacher Application Start Date

21st December 2022

Last Date to Submit RSMSSB Teacher Application

19th January 2023

RSMSSB Teacher 2022 Exam Dates

25th February to 1st March 2023

RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the RSMSSB Exam Pattern to know about the exam format, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the board. The RSMSSB Teacher Paper Pattern for primary and upper primary school teachers is shared below:

  • The exam duration will be 150 minutes 
  • A total of 150 MCQ-type questions asked in the exam.
  • As per RSMSSB Teacher Marking Scheme, there shall be negative marking for 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked in the exam.

RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 1

The RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subjects

Marks

Time duration

Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan

100 marks

2 hours 30 minutes

General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs

80 marks

School Subject

Hindi

10 marks

English

10 marks

Math

10 marks

General Science

10 marks

Social Study

10 marks

Pedagogical Methodology

Hindi

8 marks

English

8 marks

Math

8 marks

General Science

8 marks

Social Study

8 marks

Educational Psychology

20 marks

Information Technology

10 marks

Total

300 marks

RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 2

The RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern for Level 2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subjects

Marks

Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan

80 marks

General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs

50 marks

School Subject

120 marks

Hindi 

English

Sanskrit

Math and Science 

Sindhi 

Punjabi

Urdu

Social Study

General Science

Pedagogical Methodology

20 marks

Hindi

English 

General Science

Punjabi

Urdu 

Sanskrit

Sindhi 

Mathematics 

Social Studies

Educational Psychology

20 marks

Information Technology

10 marks

Total

300 marks

RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will participate in the Rajasthan Teacher recruitment should be familiar with the official syllabus PDF. They should keep a copy of the RSMSSB Teacher syllabus handy to prepare topics important for the exam.

RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 1

The RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Sr. no

Subjects 

Marks

1

Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan


 Geography

Geographical form of Rajasthan

Rajasthan tourist places

Means of Transport in Rajasthan

Monsoon system and Climate

Drainage System - Lakes, Rivers, and Dams 

Forest wealth of Rajasthan 

Wildlife, Wildlife Conservation and Sanctuaries 

Tribes and Tribal areas of Rajasthan Metallic and Non- Metallic Minerals 

Energy Resources of Rajasthan

Soil and Soil Conservation

Major crops of Rajasthan

Population, Population destiny, Literacy and Sex Ratio

 

History and Culture

Ancient Civilisations of Rajasthan: Kalibanga, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Balathal, and Bairath etc.

The architecture of Rajasthan: Forts, monuments, etc.

Important historical events of Rajasthan, major dynasties, their administrative and revenue system, etc.

Festivals, Folk Art, Folk Music, Folk Drama and Folk Dance of Rajasthan

Integration of Praja Mandal and Rajasthan 

Cultural, Traditional and Heritage of Rajasthan 

Religious monuments, Major Saints and Folks of Rajasthan Deities 

Paintings and Handicrafts of Rajasthan 

Important Historical Places of Rajasthan 

Contribution of Rajasthan in the Revolution of 1857, Rajasthan Tribal and Peasant Movement in Rajasthan 

Prominent personalities of Rajasthan

Textiles and Jewelry of Rajasthan 

 

Rajasthani Language 

Regional Dialects of Rajasthan 

Rajasthani Sant Literature and Folk Literature

Major Rajasthani Works

Prominent Rajasthani Literary

100 marks

2

General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs


General Knowledge of Rajasthan

Symbol of Rajasthan 

State Government Flagship Schemes in Rajasthan 

Major industries of Rajasthan 

Political and administrative system of Rajasthan

Major Research Centers of Rajasthan 

Major religious places of Rajasthan 

Chief players of Rajasthan 

Public welfare schemes in Rajasthan

Famous Cities and places of Rajasthan 

 

Educational Landscape 

Innovations in teaching-learning.

School management and related committees.

National Education Policy, 202 in the context of Rajasthan

Students of Central and Rajasthan Government in the state welfare Schemes and Awards.


Right to free and compulsory child education act

Right of Children to free and compulsory 

Education Act, 2009: Provision and implementation

Rajasthan Free and Compulsory Child Education Rights Rules, 2011

Free admissions in recognized private schools of Rajasthan

 

Current Affairs

State’s innovative development plans and implementation

Current events of Rajasthan 

Other current affairs.

80 marks

3

School Subject

Hindi 

Word distinctions (Nouns, Pronouns, Adjectives, Verbs, Adverbs), idioms conjunctions, word- transformations, and proverbs.

10 marks

English

Articles, Tense, Voice,Phrasal verbs, Narration, Idioms and proverbs, One word Substitution.

10 marks

Math

Basic Mathematical operators - Addition, 

remainder, multiplication, division

Whole numbers, Prime and Composite numbers

Percentage, Profit & Loss, Simple interest, Compound interest

Concept of Fractions and Decimal Numbers 

Perimeter and Area of Line and Angle Planar Figures

Surface area and volume of Solid figures (cube, cuboid, cone, sphere)

10 marks

General Science

Acids, Bases and Salts

Elements, Compounds and Mixtures- Physical and Chemical speed

Force and law of motion

Light 

Cell: Structure and Function 

Respiration and Transport in Organisms 

Reproduction in animals 

10 marks

Social Study

Rajasthan - An Introduction 

Mughal Empire 

Economy of Rajasthan

Contribution of Rajasthan in constitution making 

Public Administration in Rajasthan

India: Natural flora, wildlife and wildlife protection 

Agriculture in Rajasthan 

Major Landforms of Rajasthan

Indian Constitution 

10 marks

4

Pedagogical Methodology

Hindi

Teaching methods of Hindi Language 

Evaluation Methods of Teaching Hindi

Development of linguistic skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) and linguistic skills

Challenges in Teaching Hindi 

Hindi teaching aids and their use

Approaches to Teaching Hindi Language 

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

8 marks

English

Principles of teaching English 

Methods of Teaching English 

Difficulties in learning English (Role of home language multilingualism)

Communicative English Language teaching 

Methods of evaluation, Remedial Teaching 

8 marks

Mathematics

Teaching Methods of Mathematics Subject

Mathematics

Mathematics Teaching Aids and Uses

Approaches to Teaching Mathematics 

Challenges in Teaching 

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 

8 marks

General Science

Methods of teaching science 

Science Teaching Aids and Uses

Approaches to Teaching Science 

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 

8 marks

Social Studies

Concept and Nature of Social Studies 

Project work 

Assessment in Social Studies 

Pedagogical problems in Social Studies 

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

8 marks

4

Educational Psychology -

Educational, Psychological Meaning, Scope of Function

Child Development: Meaning Principles of Child Development and factors affecting growth 

Influence of inheritance and environment in child 

Personality Development

Measurements

Concept method of adjustment and role of teacher in adjustment

Different Processes of Learning

Learning difficulties 

Motive and its impact on learning 

20 marks

5

Information Technology

Information Technology Basis

Applications of Information Technology

Social Impact of Information Technology

Information Technology Tools 

10 marks



RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 2

The RSMSSB Teacher Syllabus for Level 2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Sr.no

Subjects

Marks

1

Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan


Geography

Drainage System - Lakes, Rivers and Dams 

Forest wealth of Rajasthan 

Wildlife, Wildlife Conservation and Sanctuaries 

Geographical form of Rajasthan

Monsoon system and Climate

Tribes and Tribal areas of Rajasthan Metallic and Non- Metallic Minerals 

Energy Resources of Rajasthan 

Soil and Soil Conservation

Major crops of Rajasthan

Population, Population destiny, Literacy and Sex Ratio

Rajasthan tourist places

Means of Transport in Rajasthan 

 History and Culture

Ancient Civilisations of Rajasthan: Kalibanga, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Balathal and Bairath etc.

Important historical events of Rajasthan, major dynasties, their administrative and revenue system etc.

Heritage of Rajasthan 

Religious monuments, Major Saints and Folks of Rajasthan Deities 

Important Historical Places of Rajasthan 

Prominent personalities of Rajasthan

Architecture of Rajasthan: Forts, monuments etc.

Festivals, Folk Art, Folk Music, Folk Drama and Folk Dance of Rajasthan

Cultural, Traditional and Textiles and Jewelry of Rajasthan 

Paintings and Handicrafts of Rajasthan 

Contribution of Rajasthan in the Revolution of 1857, Rajasthan Tribal and Peasant Movement in Rajasthan 

Integration of Praja Mandal and Rajasthan 

 

Rajasthani Language 

Regional Dialects of Rajasthan 

Prominent Rajasthani Literary

Rajasthani Sant Literature and Folk Literature 

Major Rajasthani Works

80 marks

2

General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs

General Knowledge of Rajasthan

Symbol of Rajasthan 

Major religious places of Rajasthan 

Chief players of Rajasthan 

Famous Cities and places of Rajasthan 

Major industries of Rajasthan 

State Government Flagship Schemes in Rajasthan 

Major Research Centers of Rajasthan 

Political and administrative system of Rajasthan 

Public welfare schemes in Rajasthan 

 

Educational Landscape 

Innovations in teaching-learning.

Rajasthan Government in the state welfare Schemes and Awards.

School management and related committees.

Students of Central and 

National Education Policy, 202 in the context of Rajasthan

 

Right to free and compulsory child education act

Right of Children to free and compulsory 

Education Act, 2009: Provision and implementation

Rajasthan Free and Compulsory Child Education Rights Rules, 2011

Free admissions in recognised private schools of Rajasthan

 

Current Affairs

Current events of Rajasthan 

State’s innovative development plans and implementation 

Other current affairs.

50 marks

3

School Subject

120 marks

Hindi

Hindi Alphabet knowledge

Word ideas (Nouns, Pronouns, adjectives, verbs and prepositions)

Variable words - Tense, Gender, word, factor, speech and conversion of vicious words.

Idioms and Proverbs 

Word power 

Glossary of terms 

Word type- on the basis of origin, on the basis of meaning (antonyms, synonyms, a word air for a phrase etc.)

Types and examples of sandhi, compound, prefix and suffix

Types and examples of word and sentence purification

Sentence ideas, sentence parts and sentence purification

Questions related to grammar and expressions of unseen passage

English - 

Parts of speech 

Articles

Tense

Voice

Narration

Idioms and proverbs

Phrasal verbs

One word Substitution.

Unseen passage- prose 

Unseen passage- poetry

Modal Auxiliaries

An acquaintance with literary terms

Subject verb agreement 

Transformation 

Conditional sentences

Clause analysis

Sanskrit

General questions from noun case 

Suffix case, verb case, adverb case, feminine case

Samaas

Knowledge of the following word forms - Rama, Hari, Guru, Mati, Rama Vari, Asmad, Yushmad 

Use of infinitives and prefixes

Sanskrit translation of Hindi Phrases

Correction of inaccuracies in sentences

Sanskrit literary History 

Secular literature- Ramayana, Mahabharata

The epic poet Kalidas 

Punjabi

Language and Punjabi expressions (explanation of language, classification of regions and punjabi dialects) phonological association and script recognition

Word Knowledge

Word formation 

Sentence recognition Cognitions 

Hallmarks of Punjabi culture

Fairs and festivals, Punjabi folk dances and Punjabi folk games questions 

Urdu

Question-related to entertainment of Urdu literature, modern and ancient 

Letters and types of letters. Nouns PronounsVerbs, Free Punctuation

Types of sources and innovations 

Simile and metaphor - Idiom, Proverb, Singular, Plural, Antonym

Masculine, feminine, Metaphor, Prefixes, Lache

Math and Science 

Math

Rational and Irrational numbers, Real Numbers and Decimal Expansion, Exponential

Rule for Real Numbers Square 

Square Root, Cube and Cube Root 

Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Surface area and volume of solid shapes (Cube, Cuboid, Cylinder, Cone, Sphere.)

Zeros of Polynomial Polynomials, Remainder Theorem, Factoring of Polynomials, Algebraic

All equations, the geometric meaning of zeros of polynomials division algorithm quadrature equations

Linear Equations in Two Variables

Ratio-Proportion, Growth and Depreciation Rate

Lines and Angles

Planar Figures and Congruence of Triangles, quadrilaterals, circles and polygons

Area and Perimeter of Planar Figures


Conversion of a solid from one shape to another

Statistics, Frequency table, Tally marks, Bar graph, Histogram, Circular Graph, Measures of central tendency, polymer

Probability: Experimental and theoretical approach


General Science

Atoms and Atoms, Mole Concept,Chemical Formula, structure of Atoms

Biochemical Cycling

Major components of food and diseases caused by their deficiency and balanced diet

Force and Motion. Laws of Motion

Electric current and circuits. Ohm's law, Combination of resistances, effect of Temperature.

Chemical and Magnetic effects

Elements, Compounds and Mixtures, Physical and Chemical Changes

Chemical Reactions and Equations Oxidation and Reduction

Acids,Bases and salts, pH scale

Carbon and its Compounds.

Cell Structure and Function 

Tissue: Plant Tissue, Animal Tissue. Simple and Complex Tissue

Bioprocess - Nutrition, excretion, Respiration, Transport

Control and Coordination

Reproduction in Organisms. Role of Hormones in Reproduction

 Diseases caused by microorganisms, infectious disease.

Gravity, Kepler's Law Buoyancy, Archimedes Principle

Heat, Thermometer, Heat transmission

Reflection of Light, Spherical Mirror, Refraction of Light, Spherical lens, Human eye, Vision fault.

Sound 

Solar System

Social Study

Civilisation and Culture of Ancient India: Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Culture,

Buddhism and Jainsm and Mahajanapada

Period. Mauryan Empire Political and administrative systems of the mauryan empire. Emperors - Ashoka’s Dhamma and inscriptions 

Delhi Sultanate and Mughal Empire:- Expansion of Delhi Sultanate,

Mughal Empire and relations in Rajput states Sultanate and Mughal period administrative arrangements. 

Prithvi Raj Chauhan 

Indian National Movement.

Indian Constitution: Making, Process and features. Preamble and fundamental right. Policy directive principles and fundamental duties.

Formation and functions of government.- Legislature, executive and judiciary.

Local Government - Rural and Urban 73rd and 74th Constitution amendment bill

Earth - Speed, Latitude, Longitude, Atmosphere.

Composition structure, atmospheric transmission in winds.

Ocean: Tides, currents, water-land distribution.

Major flora and fauna of the world

Agro based industries of Rajasthan

Liberation, Privatization, Globalization

World trade organization

Poverty and Food security 

Currency and Banking 

Modern forms of money

Different status of credit 

Self help groups 

Consumer’s rights consumer and his/her rights

Indian democratic processes and women's representation in it.

Federal System of India. Center- State relations.

Indian Economy 

Sectors of Economy 

Indian economy in colonial period

Development of Indian Economy 

National Development 

National Income 

Human Development 

Agriculture and marketing in Rajasthan

Agriculture Produce Market 

Public Distribution System

4

Pedagogical Methodology

20 marks

Hindi 

Teaching methods of Hindi Language 

Development of linguistic skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) and linguistic skills

Evaluation Methods of Teaching Hindi

Approaches to Teaching Hindi Language 

Challenges in Teaching Hindi 

Hindi teaching aids and their use

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

English

Principles of teaching English 

Methods of Teaching English 

Difficulties in learning English (Role of home language multilingualism)

Communicative English Language teaching 

Methods of evaluation, Remedial Teaching

Sanskrit

Sanskrit Language and teaching methods

Sanskrit learning interest questions

Developing sanskrit language skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing)

Learning tools in Sanskrit teaching means of communication.in Sanskrit teaching.

Sanskrit textbooks 

Principles of Sanskrit language teaching 

Punjabi

Principles, formulas and methods (systems) of Punjabi language teaching. Development of language skills.

Comprehension

Language learning teaching methods. Hearing aids

Assessment in Language Continuous and Comprehensive Assessment, Current problems and improvements in Punjabi Language edition.

Urdu

Pedagogical Methodology. Political classification. 

Difficulties of the Tarzais language. Modern teaching methods

Urdu spelling and script.

Methodology Fig, Planning for Urdu terras, Problem Method deductive and metaphorical method. Research Method.

Mathematics

Teaching Methods of Mathematics Subject

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

Approaches to Teaching Mathematics 

Challenges in Teaching Mathematics

Mathematics Teaching Aids and Uses

General Science

Approaches to Teaching Science 

Science Teaching Aids and Uses

Methods of teaching science 

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

Social Studies

Pedagogical problems in Social Studies 

Project work 

Assessment in Social Studies 

Concept and Nature of Social Studies 

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

5

Educational Psychology

Educational, Psychological Meaning, Scope of Function

Development and factors affecting growth 

Influence of inheritance and environment in child 

Personality Development: Concept, Types, Factors Affecting personality and personality measurement 

Intelligence concepts, Different Intelligence theories

Child Development

Concept method of adjustment and role of teacher in adjustment

20 marks

6

Information Technology

Information Technology 

Basis

Social Impact of Information Technology

Information Technology Tools 

Applications of Information Technology

10 marks

After knowing about the exam pattern and syllabus for the RSMSSB Teacher exam discussed above, candidates should use the right preparation techniques to ace the upcoming exam. Download and solve previous exam papers to determine the preparation level.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern for the RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Recruitment?

As per the RSMSSB Teacher Exam Pattern, the written exam will contain a total of 150 MCQs.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in RSMSSB Teacher Exam 2023?

There will be a negative marking for 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer marked in the RSMSSB Teacher written exam 2023.

Q3. What is the selection process for RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Recruitment?

The candidates will be selected for the Rajasthan Teacher recruitment post based on the marks obtained in the written exam and document verification round.

