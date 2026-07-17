RSSB Mahila Supervisor City Slip 2026: Download Exam City Slip at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active
Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor City Slip 2026: The RSSB has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor city intimation slip 2026 for the exams scheduled to be held on July 24, 2026. Check out the direct link and steps to download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor city intimation slip 2026.
Key Points
- RSSB Mahila Supervisor city slip was released on July 17.
- The offline written exam will be conducted on July 24, 2026.
- Admit cards with exact exam centre details will be available from July 20.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor city slip on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB will conduct the offline written exam on July 24, 2026. As per the official notification, the board has released the RSSB Women Supervisor city slip on July 17. Candidates who have registered for the RSSB Mahila Supervisor recruitment 2026 can download their Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor city intimation slip from the official website. The RSSB has also mentioned in its notice that the admit card with exact exam centre details will be available to download from July 20. Through this recruitment, the RSSB will fill 72 vacancies of Mahila Supervisors in the Rajasthan government.
Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026 City Intimation Slip
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Date 2026
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on July 24, 2026, at different exam centres across Rajasthan. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card Date 2026
The RSSB will release the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor admit card on July 20. The admit card will contain the exact exam centre details. The candidates can download it from the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in through their SSO ID
How to Download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor City Slip 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Mahila Supervisor city intimation slip for the July 24 exams:
Step 1: Go to the official of RSSB rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Top Notice’ section.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.
Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.
Details Mentioned In RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Exam City Slip 2026
Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:
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Name of the candidate
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Father's Name
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Application Number
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Gender & Date of Birth
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Category & PwD status
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Exam City
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Exam Date
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Shift Timing
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