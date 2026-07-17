RSSB Mahila Supervisor City Slip​ 2026: Download Exam City Slip at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor city slip on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB will conduct the offline written exam on July 24, 2026. As per the official notification, the board has released the RSSB Women Supervisor city slip on July 17. Candidates who have registered for the RSSB Mahila Supervisor recruitment 2026 can download their Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor city intimation slip from the official website. The RSSB has also mentioned in its notice that the admit card with exact exam centre details will be available to download from July 20. Through this recruitment, the RSSB will fill 72 vacancies of Mahila Supervisors in the Rajasthan government.

Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026 City Intimation Slip

The RSSB Mahila Supervisor city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.