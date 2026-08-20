AP TET Response Sheet 2026
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RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 23:26 IST

Admission to medical colleges in Rajasthan under the All India seat quota will begin soon after the release of NEET UG Round 1 results. While the councelling process is underway, candidates can check expected opening and closing ranks for RUHS College of Medical Sciences. Check the seat options in government colleges based on the NEE UG 2026 expected and previous year trends.

RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: RUHS College of Medical Sciences is accepting MBBS admissions based on NEET UG scores under the All India Quota. The release of the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results is expected on August 21, 2026. In the meantime, checking the expected opening and closing ranks can help evaluate the seat possibilities for different category candidates. 

To help candidates from across the country evaluate the possibilities at All India Quota, we have provided an expected opening and closing rank table. Candidates can also find previous year trends to measure the historical data, analyze the year-wise cutoff ranks for Round 1 admission, and more from the details shared below. 

RUHS College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Under All India Quota, candidates can estimate seat allocation possibilities between ranks 1352 to 42487 rank. The table shared below shows the expected category-wise opening and closing rank for admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences. The ranks are calculated based on the NEET UG scores and previous year trends. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1352 - 1611

2566 - 2658

OBC

1522 - 2072

3165 - 3313

EWS

2092 - 2760

3708 - 3873

SC

18956 - 20188

27186 - 30551

ST

21221 - 26412

34379 - 42487

RUHS College Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks

Given below is a previous year RUHS College of Medical Sciences opening and closing ranks. Based on the NEET UG 2025 Cutoff Rank, candidates can analyse the historical trend and predict the expected seat allocation at your NEET rank. 

  • General -2658

  • OBC -3313

  • EWS- 3873

  • SC- 30551

  • ST- 42487

     

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1352

2658

OBC

2327

3313

EWS

3172

3873

SC

20129

30551

ST

29245

42487

RUHS College Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks

The RUHS College of Medical Sciences started accepting admission during the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 phase around 1627 rank. Candidates can check category-wise closing ranks shared below: 

  • General -2469

  • OBC -3000

  • EWS- 3330

  • SC- 20996

  • ST- 25705

     

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1627

2469

OBC

1522

3000

EWS

2092

3330

SC

18956

20996

ST

21221

25705

RUHS College Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks

The NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff suggests the admission opened in a less competitive range around 2237 and closed overall at 27120 for general category. 

The category-wise closing ranks are as follows: 

  • General - 2485

  • OBC- 3044

  • EWS- 3864

  • SC- 28062

  • ST- 27120

     

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2237

2485

OBC

2263

3044

EWS

2732

3864

SC

22186

28062

ST

27120

27120

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 23:26 IST

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