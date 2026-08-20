RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: RUHS College of Medical Sciences is accepting MBBS admissions based on NEET UG scores under the All India Quota. The release of the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results is expected on August 21, 2026. In the meantime, checking the expected opening and closing ranks can help evaluate the seat possibilities for different category candidates.

To help candidates from across the country evaluate the possibilities at All India Quota, we have provided an expected opening and closing rank table. Candidates can also find previous year trends to measure the historical data, analyze the year-wise cutoff ranks for Round 1 admission, and more from the details shared below.

RUHS College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Under All India Quota, candidates can estimate seat allocation possibilities between ranks 1352 to 42487 rank. The table shared below shows the expected category-wise opening and closing rank for admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences. The ranks are calculated based on the NEET UG scores and previous year trends.