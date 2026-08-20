RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to medical colleges in Rajasthan under the All India seat quota will begin soon after the release of NEET UG Round 1 results. While the councelling process is underway, candidates can check expected opening and closing ranks for RUHS College of Medical Sciences. Check the seat options in government colleges based on the NEE UG 2026 expected and previous year trends.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: RUHS College of Medical Sciences is accepting MBBS admissions based on NEET UG scores under the All India Quota. The release of the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results is expected on August 21, 2026. In the meantime, checking the expected opening and closing ranks can help evaluate the seat possibilities for different category candidates.
To help candidates from across the country evaluate the possibilities at All India Quota, we have provided an expected opening and closing rank table. Candidates can also find previous year trends to measure the historical data, analyze the year-wise cutoff ranks for Round 1 admission, and more from the details shared below.
RUHS College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Under All India Quota, candidates can estimate seat allocation possibilities between ranks 1352 to 42487 rank. The table shared below shows the expected category-wise opening and closing rank for admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences. The ranks are calculated based on the NEET UG scores and previous year trends.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1352 - 1611
|
2566 - 2658
|
OBC
|
1522 - 2072
|
3165 - 3313
|
EWS
|
2092 - 2760
|
3708 - 3873
|
SC
|
18956 - 20188
|
27186 - 30551
|
ST
|
21221 - 26412
|
34379 - 42487
RUHS College Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks
Given below is a previous year RUHS College of Medical Sciences opening and closing ranks. Based on the NEET UG 2025 Cutoff Rank, candidates can analyse the historical trend and predict the expected seat allocation at your NEET rank.
-
General -2658
-
OBC -3313
-
EWS- 3873
-
SC- 30551
-
ST- 42487
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1352
|
2658
|
OBC
|
2327
|
3313
|
EWS
|
3172
|
3873
|
SC
|
20129
|
30551
|
ST
|
29245
|
42487
RUHS College Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks
The RUHS College of Medical Sciences started accepting admission during the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 phase around 1627 rank. Candidates can check category-wise closing ranks shared below:
-
General -2469
-
OBC -3000
-
EWS- 3330
-
SC- 20996
-
ST- 25705
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1627
|
2469
|
OBC
|
1522
|
3000
|
EWS
|
2092
|
3330
|
SC
|
18956
|
20996
|
ST
|
21221
|
25705
RUHS College Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff suggests the admission opened in a less competitive range around 2237 and closed overall at 27120 for general category.
The category-wise closing ranks are as follows:
-
General - 2485
-
OBC- 3044
-
EWS- 3864
-
SC- 28062
-
ST- 27120
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2237
|
2485
|
OBC
|
2263
|
3044
|
EWS
|
2732
|
3864
|
SC
|
22186
|
28062
|
ST
|
27120
|
27120
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.