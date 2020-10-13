RUHS MO 2020 Exam Postponed due to technical reasons, Check Details here

RUHS MO 2020: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has postponed the RUHS Recruitment 2020 Exam scheduled on 13 October 2020 due to technical reasons. According to the notice flashing on the official website, the candidates will be informed through SMS or website in this regard. All candidates are advised to check the details on the official website of RUHS.i.e.ruhsraj.org.

The university has already uploaded the admit cards on the official website. It is expected that the university would not cancel the admit card. However, there is no update in this regard. All candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

The link for downloading RUHS MO 2020 Exam Admit Card is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards to appear in the exam to be held in offline or online mode.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 2000 vacancies of Medical Officers under Rajasthan Medical Services Rules-1963 (amended up to 2013) for the medical establishments under control of Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan. The appointments shall be under the new pension scheme, initially for probation of one year. Candidates follow the instructions for downloading RUHS MO 2020 Exam in the provided link.

