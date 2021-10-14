Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 447 Senior Resident Post @vmmc-sjh.nic.inm, Check Details

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC has invited applications for recruitment to the 447 post of Senior Resident on its official website.  Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here

Created On: Oct 14, 2021 11:49 IST
Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021
Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC has invited applications for recruitment to the 447 post of Senior Resident in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 01 November 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after MBBS/BDS as mentioned in the notification can apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Important Date for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2021

Vacancy Details for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Senior Resident-447 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after MBBS/BDS failling which MBBS/BDS with two years' experience in a Govt organization out of which one year in the concerned speciality. 

Eligibility for Endocrinology: Desired qualification is MD/DNB in  Medicine or Paediatrics. 

Eligibility  for Haemotology: The candidates should posses MD or equivalent in Medicine or Paediatrics. Candidates with M.D. or equivalent in Pathology will not be eligible. 

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

 How to Apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates cab submit their application on or before 01 November 2021 in the prescribed format along with the attested copies of all the relevant documents  as mentioned in the notification. 

Job Summary
NotificationSafdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 447 Senior Resident Posts @vmmc-sjh.nic.inm, Check Details
Notification Date14 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission1 Nov, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Medical
