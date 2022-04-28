SAI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Young Professional Post @sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in, Salary Rs. 60,000

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited online application for the 50 Young Professional post on its official website. Check SAI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2022:Sports Authority of India (SAI), an autonomous organization under the Administrative control of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is recruiting for the 50 posts of Young Professional posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Sports Authority of India (SAI) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 12 May 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduation Degree (2 Years) from a recognized University can apply for these posts. Candidates finally selected for the Young Professional will get salary as Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 60,000/.



Important Dates for SAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 May 2022

Vacancy Details for SAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Young Professional-50

Eligibility Criteria for SAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Any Post Graduation Degree (2 Years) from a recognised University.

Desired Qualification: MBA/Post Graduate Diploma (2 Years) specialization in Sports

Management from a recognized university.

Essential Experience: 01 Year (In relevant field as mentioned in Notification)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for SAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

35 Years

Salary Details for SAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 60,000/-

SAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for SAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The candidate has to apply only online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs on or before 12 May 2022