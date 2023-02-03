SAIL Operator Technician Skill Test Admit Card 2023 Soon@sailcareers.com: Download Schedule Here

SAIL has released the skill test admit card update for the post of Operator-cum-Technician Trainee on its official website -sailcareers.com. Download PDF here.

SAIL Operator Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released the skill test schedule/admit card update for the post of Operator-cum-Technician Trainee on its official website. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will be conducting the skill test for the Operator cum Technician post from 13 February 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test round for the Operator Cum Technician post can download details schedule from the official website of SAIL Bokaro -sailcareers.com.

Alternatively SAIL Operator Technician Skill Test Schedule 2023 can be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Operator Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update





According to the short notice released, SAIL will conduct the skill test for the post of Operator-cum-Technician Trainee on 13-14 February 2023.

SAIL will release the Skill Test Call letter shortly on its official website www.sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com. Candidates qualified in the written test for Operator and Technician post can download their Call letter after providing login credentials to the link on the official website.

Candidates will have to bring their original documents in support of their eligibility, as mentioned in the advertisement for the post for verification at the time of Skill Test.

You can download the SAIL Operator Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SAIL Operator Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update