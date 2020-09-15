SAIL Recruitment 2020 for 76 Nurse Trainee, Lab Technician Trainee and Other Trainee Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is conducting walk-in-interview for the selection of ‘Trainees’ for 1-year Training Programmes at Ispat General Hospital at New OPD Building, Sector-19, Rourkela-769005 (Odisha).

Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interview on 25 September, 09 October, 16 October, 28 October and 03 November 2020.

Interview Details

For Advanced Specialized Nursing Training - 25 September 2020

For Medical Lab. Technician Training - 09 October 2020

For Advanced Physiotherapy Training - 16 October 2020

For Anesthesia/OT Assistant Training - 28 October 2020

For Hospital Administration Training - 03 November 2020

Time - 9.30 AM to 01:00PM, 02:30PM to 05:00PM

Venue - Ispat General Hospital at New OPD Building, Sector-19, Rourkela-769005 (Odisha)

SAIL Paramedical Trainee Vacancy Details

For Advanced Specialized Nursing Training - 55 Seats

For Medical Lab. Technician Training - 10 Seats

For Advanced Physiotherapy Training - 4 Seats

For Anesthesia/OT Assistant Training - 6 Seats

For Hospital Administration Training - 1 Seat

Salary/Stipend:

For Advanced Specialized Nursing Training - Rs. 9000 per month

For Medical Lab. Technician Training - Rs. 8000 per month

For Advanced Physiotherapy Training - Rs. 9000 per month

For Anesthesia/OT Assistant Training - Rs. 7000 per month

For Hospital Administration Training - Rs. 11000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Paramedical Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Advanced Specialized Nurse Trainee - Passed Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units or B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council

Medical Lab. Technician Trainee - Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government

Advanced Physiotherapy Trainee - Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) Course from a recognized University with completion of Internship from a recognized Institute.

Anesthesia/OT Assistant Trainee - Intermediate Examination from a recognized Council 2. Should have completed 01 year of hospital Attendant/ Anesthesia Attendant Training programme from a reputed Institute/Hospital

Hospital Administration Trainee - MBA/BBA/ PG Diploma/ Graduate in Hospital Management / Hospital Administration

Age Limit:

35 years (Relaxation in Upper age limit to 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC & ST candidates)

How to Apply for SAIL Paramedical Trainee Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can attend Registration on the above date, time & venue with their Biodata and necessary certificates/documents in original along with its self attested photocopies. However, candidates who have undergone similar training in IGH are not eligible to apply.

SAIL Paramedical Trainee Recruitment Notification PDF