SAIL Recruitment 2020 for 76 Nurse Trainee, Lab Technician Trainee and Other Trainee Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is conducting walk-in-interview for the selection of ‘Trainees’ for 1-year Training Programmes at Ispat General Hospital at New OPD Building, Sector-19, Rourkela-769005 (Odisha).
Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interview on 25 September, 09 October, 16 October, 28 October and 03 November 2020.
Interview Details
- For Advanced Specialized Nursing Training - 25 September 2020
- For Medical Lab. Technician Training - 09 October 2020
- For Advanced Physiotherapy Training - 16 October 2020
- For Anesthesia/OT Assistant Training - 28 October 2020
- For Hospital Administration Training - 03 November 2020
- Time - 9.30 AM to 01:00PM, 02:30PM to 05:00PM
- Venue - Ispat General Hospital at New OPD Building, Sector-19, Rourkela-769005 (Odisha)
SAIL Paramedical Trainee Vacancy Details
- For Advanced Specialized Nursing Training - 55 Seats
- For Medical Lab. Technician Training - 10 Seats
- For Advanced Physiotherapy Training - 4 Seats
- For Anesthesia/OT Assistant Training - 6 Seats
- For Hospital Administration Training - 1 Seat
Salary/Stipend:
- For Advanced Specialized Nursing Training - Rs. 9000 per month
- For Medical Lab. Technician Training - Rs. 8000 per month
- For Advanced Physiotherapy Training - Rs. 9000 per month
- For Anesthesia/OT Assistant Training - Rs. 7000 per month
- For Hospital Administration Training - Rs. 11000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Paramedical Trainee Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Advanced Specialized Nurse Trainee - Passed Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units or B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council
- Medical Lab. Technician Trainee - Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government
- Advanced Physiotherapy Trainee - Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) Course from a recognized University with completion of Internship from a recognized Institute.
- Anesthesia/OT Assistant Trainee - Intermediate Examination from a recognized Council 2. Should have completed 01 year of hospital Attendant/ Anesthesia Attendant Training programme from a reputed Institute/Hospital
- Hospital Administration Trainee - MBA/BBA/ PG Diploma/ Graduate in Hospital Management / Hospital Administration
Age Limit:
35 years (Relaxation in Upper age limit to 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC & ST candidates)
How to Apply for SAIL Paramedical Trainee Recruitment 2020 ?
The candidates can attend Registration on the above date, time & venue with their Biodata and necessary certificates/documents in original along with its self attested photocopies. However, candidates who have undergone similar training in IGH are not eligible to apply.