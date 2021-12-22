SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @sameer.gov.in, Check Application Process

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER)has invited online application for the Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check SAMEER recruitment 2021 application process and other details here.

SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for the 19 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification on or before 26 December 2021.

In a bid to apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including BE / B. Tech/Three years Diploma in the trades mentioned in the notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 :

Vacancy Circular: 03/2021

Important Date for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 December 2021

Vacancy Details SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice-13

Electronics & Telecommunication-12

Computer Science Engineering / IT-01

Diploma Apprentice-06

Electronics & Telecommunication-01

Eligibility Criteria SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication

Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology with Minimum 55% Marks

Diploma Apprentice: Three years Diploma in Electronics / Electronics &

Communication with Minimum 55% Marks

The candidates who have registered with BOAT ( Board of Apprentice Trainee) Mumbai and are within three years of passing of qualifying exam are eligible to apply



SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested applicants can apply for these posts through the prescribed application format on or before 26 December 2021. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.