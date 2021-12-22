Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @sameer.gov.in, Check Application Process

 Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER)has invited online application for the Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check SAMEER recruitment 2021 application process and other details here.

Created On: Dec 22, 2021 10:27 IST
SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification

SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for the 19 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification on or before 26 December 2021. 

In a bid to apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including  BE / B. Tech/Three years Diploma in the trades mentioned in the notification. 

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 :
Vacancy Circular: 03/2021

Important Date for SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 December 2021 

Vacancy Details SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Graduate Apprentice-13
Electronics & Telecommunication-12
 Computer Science Engineering / IT-01
Diploma Apprentice-06
Electronics & Telecommunication-01

Eligibility Criteria SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication
Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology with Minimum 55% Marks 

Diploma Apprentice: Three years Diploma in Electronics / Electronics &
Communication with Minimum 55% Marks 
The candidates who have registered with BOAT ( Board of Apprentice Trainee) Mumbai and are within three years of passing of qualifying exam are eligible to apply 


SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF
 

How to Apply SAMEER Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Interested applicants can apply for these posts through the prescribed application format on or before 26 December 2021. You can check the notification link for details in this regards. 

