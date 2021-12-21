Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 for 300 Jr Officer Posts, Apply From Tomorrow @saraswatbank.com

Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited is hiring 300 Junior Officers in Marketing and Operations for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. Check Details Here.

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 11:41 IST
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited requires Junior Officers in Marketing and Operations for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. As per the official notification, a total of 300 vacancies will be filled under Clerical Cadre.

The bank will start the online application process from tomorrow i.e. on 22 December 2021 and will be continued till 31 December 2021. Candidates possessing required qualification can apply for Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Recruitment by visiting the official website - saraswatbank.com.

Only suitable candidates as per Bank’s parameters will be called for interview.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 22 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 December 2021

Saraswat Bank Vacancy Details

Junior Officer - Marketing and Operations (Clerical Cadre) - 300 Posts

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline

Experience:

Minimum one-year of experience in Bank/Subsidiary of Bank/NBFC/DSA/Credit Societies.

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Age Limit:

Not more than 30 years as on 01 Dec 2021

How to apply for Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply Saraswat Bank Clerk Recruitment online in the format available on official website from 22 to 31 December 2021.

FAQ

Is there any experience required for Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Posts ?

Yes, candidates should have 1-year experience in Bank.

What is the qualification for Jr Officer Posts ?

Graduation

What is Saraswat Bank Application Last Date ?

31 Dec 2021

What is the starting date for Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Application Form ?

22 Dec 2021
