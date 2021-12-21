Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 for 300 Jr Officer Posts, Apply From Tomorrow @saraswatbank.com

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited requires Junior Officers in Marketing and Operations for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. As per the official notification, a total of 300 vacancies will be filled under Clerical Cadre.
The bank will start the online application process from tomorrow i.e. on 22 December 2021 and will be continued till 31 December 2021. Candidates possessing required qualification can apply for Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Recruitment by visiting the official website - saraswatbank.com.
Only suitable candidates as per Bank’s parameters will be called for interview.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: 22 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 31 December 2021
Saraswat Bank Vacancy Details
Junior Officer - Marketing and Operations (Clerical Cadre) - 300 Posts
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduation in any discipline
Experience:
Minimum one-year of experience in Bank/Subsidiary of Bank/NBFC/DSA/Credit Societies.
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Age Limit:
Not more than 30 years as on 01 Dec 2021
How to apply for Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply Saraswat Bank Clerk Recruitment online in the format available on official website from 22 to 31 December 2021.
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Notification Download