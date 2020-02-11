Sarkari Naukri 2020 Admit Card Live Updates: SBI Clerk Admit Card Expected today, Download KVIC Admit Card, Bihar Amin Admit Card Soon, Check NTPC Admit Card Latest

Sarkari Naukri 2020 Admit Card Live Update: Government of India is conducting the exams for various posts in February and in upcoming months. After successful submission of the applications, the next step is to download Govt Jobs Exam Admit Card. Here, in this article all the govt jobs aspirants can get latest information regarding the exam dates and admit card.

Today, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank, will release the admit card for the post of Junior Associate (Clerk) on its official website. With the release of the admit card, the candidates will be able to check all details regarding the SBI Clerk Exam 2020. The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 8000 clerk posts in various government Banks of India.

Check SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 Updates Here

Other than this, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is expected to release the admit card for AMIN Posts bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Amin exam will be conducted on this weekend i.e. on 15 and 16 February 2020. Check How to Download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 below:

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020

Today, KVIC Admit Card for 108 posts of Group B and Group C has been also released by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on its official website. The exam for the KVIC will be held on 28 February 2020 (Friday)

KVIC Admit Card Download 2020



Supreme Court of India (SCI) has also uploaded the Admit Card for the Typing Test/Shorthand for Personal Assistant posts which is scheduled to be held on 26-28 February 2020. All such candidates who are qualified for Short Hand and Skill Test can download their SCI PA admit card by using their Roll No, Date of Birth and Email id.

SCI PA Skill Test Admit Card Download



More Sarkari Naukri Exam Admit Card 2020:

CIL MT Admit Card 2020

RBI Assistant Admit Card Download 2020



AMD Admit Card 2020

RRB NTPC Admit Card Updates