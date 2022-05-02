Sarkari Naukri Result 2022 Live Update: NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022

HIGHLIGHTS NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022 Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 BECIL Admit Card 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, NBCC India Limited has released the provisional admit card for Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical exam 2022 on its official website. In another update for today, Canara Bank has released job notification for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Officer and others. Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) has released the admit card for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Office Assistant. Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released 16614 vacancies for Police Constable, Constable, Firemen and other posts. Army Eastern Command is recruiting for the 158 Group C Posts. Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the prelims exam for the post of Naib Tehsildar post Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher for the subject Hindi.

