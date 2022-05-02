Sarkari Naukri Result 2022 Live Update: NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!
    Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, NBCC India Limited has released the provisional admit card for Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical exam 2022 on its official website. In another update for today, Canara Bank has released job notification for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Officer and others.  Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) has released the admit card for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Office Assistant.  Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released 16614 vacancies for Police Constable, Constable, Firemen and other posts. Army Eastern Command is recruiting for the 158 Group C Posts. Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the prelims exam for the post of Naib Tehsildar post Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher for the subject Hindi.

    • 02 May 04:21 PM

      NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022

      NBCC India Limited has released the provisional admit card for Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical exam 2022 on its official website. NBCC is to conduct JE Civil and Electrical exam on 8 May 2022 and now candidates can download their Admit  Card from the official website -nbccindia.in.

    • 02 May 02:15 PM

      Canara Bank Recruitment 2022

      Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Canara Bank has released job notification for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Officer and others.  Candidates with Degree/MCA/ with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 20 May 2022.

    • 02 May 11:51 AM

      BECIL Admit Card 2022

      Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) has released the admit card for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Office Assistant. These posts were advertised in Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The BECIL DEO/Office Assistant Admit Card link is available on the official website of BECIL. 

    • 02 May 11:01 AM

      TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022

      The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released 16614 vacancies for  Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Sub Inspector, Station Fire Officer and other posts. Candidates having Intermediate/SSC/Graduation with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 20 May 2022 at tslprb.in.

    • 02 May 10:09 AM

      Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022

      Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022: Army Eastern Command is recruiting for the 158 Group C Posts including LDC, Health Inspector, Cook, T/ Mate, Ward Sahayika, Washerman and others. Candidates having 10th/12th pass can apply for these post. You can check the details notification on the official website. 

    • 02 May 09:25 AM

      HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Exam 2022 Postponed

      Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the postponement notice for the post of Naib Tehsildar prelims exam which was scheduled on 15 May 2022. You can check the details postponement notice available on  the official website. 

    • 02 May 08:50 AM

      OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022

      Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher for the subject Hindi. Candidates can check the details document verification schedule on the official website. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the post of Post Graduate Teacher against Advt No 24 of 2021-22 from 13 May 2022 onwards.

