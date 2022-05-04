Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: BSF SI Recruitment 2022

HIGHLIGHTS BSF SI Recruitment 2022 MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022 India Post GDS Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates:In a latest update, Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for the 90 posts of Inspector, Sub Inspector & others. In another update for today, India Post has invited total 38926 vacancies for the Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS) post across the country. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the postponement notice for the certificate verification for the Soil Conservation Extension Officer post. Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the interview for various faculty posts. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for various posts including Scientific Officer and others. You can check the official website in this regards.

