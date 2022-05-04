Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: BSF SI Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates:In a latest update, Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for the 90 posts of Inspector, Sub Inspector & others. In another update for today, India Post has invited total 38926 vacancies for the Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS) post across the country. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the postponement notice for the certificate verification for the Soil Conservation Extension Officer post. Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the interview for various faculty posts. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for various posts including Scientific Officer and others. You can check the official website in this regards.
Sarkari Naukri Exam Result 2022 Live Update:
Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.
04 May 04:36 PMBSF SI Recruitment 2022
Border Security Force (BSF) is recruiting for the 90 posts of Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical). Candidates having educational qualification including Degree in Architecture/Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering can check the official website.
04 May 01:44 PMMAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022
Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) has released notification for the 223 Assistant Engineers posts. Candidates having Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology with concerned disciplines can apply for these posts on or before 24 May 2022.
04 May 12:11 PMIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2022
India Post has invited total 38926 vacancies for the Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS) post across the country. Interested and eligible candidates i.e. 10th class passed can apply for theses posts on or before 05 June 2022 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
04 May 10:07 AMOSSC SCEW DV Schedule 2022 Postponed
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the postponement notice for the certificate verification for the Soil Conservation Extension Officer post. Candidates who have shortlisted for the document verification round for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Officer scheduled from 10 May 2022 onwards can download the postponement notice available on the official website -ossc.gov.in.
04 May 09:38 AMMaharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the interview for various faculty posts. Candidates who have to appear in the interview for faculty posts scheduled from 04 May 2022 for these posts can check official website.
04 May 08:27 AMCGPSC Model Answer Key 2021
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for various posts including Scientific Officer, Pracharya and others. Commission had conducted the written exam for the these posts on 01 May 2022. Candidates appeared in the written exam can raise their objections on or before 10 May 2022.