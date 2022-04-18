Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: Indian Army, KPSC Beat Officer, REET Result, BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Notification,UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 and Others

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Indian Army, Bihar Regimental Centre (BRC), Danapur Cantt has invited for various Group C posts. In another update, Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released today notification for 500 Beat Officer post. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the REET 2021 Result and cut-off marks and Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for various posts including Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) and other. In another update, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the PET Admit Card for the Sub-Inspector (SI) post.
Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update:
Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.
18 Apr 03:16 PMIndian Army Bihar Regiment Recruitment 2022
Indian Army, Bihar Regimental Centre (BRC), Danapur Cantt has released notification for the various Group C Posts including Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala and Carpenter. 10th passed candidates can apply for these posts on or before 13 May 2022.
18 Apr 01:41 PMKPSC Beat Officer Recruitment 2022
Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released notification for 500 post of Beat Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 May 2022.
18 Apr 11:11 AMREET Result 2021 and Cut-Off Mark Out
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the REET 2021 Result and cut-off marks on its official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Result/ Cut-off and other details of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test Level 1 from the official website.
18 Apr 10:16 AMBSF SI Recruitment 2022 Notification Out
Border Security Force (BSF) has released notifiation for the for 90 vacancies for Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) posts at bsf.gov.in.
18 Apr 09:42 AMUP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 Out
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the Admit Card for the Sub-Inspector (SI) post. Know the process to download Admit Card available on the official website.