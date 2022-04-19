Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: Check UKPSC Civil Judge Result, NHM MP CHO, RBI Grade B Exam Date, B ACIO, MPSC Recruitment, OPSC Admit Card 2022 and Much More

HIGHLIGHTS SSC CHSL Update NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 IB ACIO Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update today,Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Result/Cut Off/Answer Key for the prelims exam for Civil Judge (Jr Division) post. In another update for today, NHM Madhya Pradesh has released notification for the 385 Ayush CHO (Ayurveda/ Homeopathy/ Greek) and Data Entry Operator post. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the Grade B exam date on its official website. Intelligence Bureau (IB) has commenced the online application process for the 150 post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2. In another update for today, the Odisha PSC has released Admit Card for various posts including Geologist, Petrologist, Geophysicist & Mining Officers. The Maharashtra PSC has released recruitment notification today for various posts including Assistant Chemical Analyzer, Scientific Officer and Others. Check details on its official website.

