Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: Check UKPSC Civil Judge Result, NHM MP CHO, RBI Grade B Exam Date, B ACIO, MPSC Recruitment, OPSC Admit Card 2022 and Much More

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates:
20 Apr 08:25 AMSSC CHSL Update
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important update regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination on its official website. You can check on the official website.
19 Apr 02:01 PMUKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Result/Cut Off/Answer Key for the prelims exam for Civil Judge (Jr Division) post on its official website. Check details.
19 Apr 12:52 PMNHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022
National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh has invited application for the 385 Vacancies for Ayush CHO (Ayurveda/ Homeopathy/ Greek) and Data Entry Operator. Check details notification on the official website.
19 Apr 12:22 PMRBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022 Out
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022 on its official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. You can check details.
19 Apr 10:45 AMIB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Update
Intelligence Bureau (IB) has commenced the online application process for the 150 post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/Technical Exam 2022. Check details on the official website.
19 Apr 10:20 AMOPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 Released
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the written exam Admit Card for various posts including Geologist, Petrologist, Geophysicist & Mining Officers. Check downloading link on its official website.
19 Apr 08:31 AMMPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Out
Maharashtra PSC has released recruitment notification today for various posts including Assistant Chemical Analyzer, Scientific Officer and Others. Check details on its official website.