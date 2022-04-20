Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: BPSC Assistant Professor Provisional Answer Key 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website.Jammu & Kashmir Police has released the PET/PST date for the Constable post. Again, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2022.
Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.
21 Apr 11:32 AMBPSC Assistant Professor Provisional Answer Key 2022
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam for Assistant Professor post for Electrical/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering Engineering on 12 April 2022. You can raise your objections till 02 May 2022.
20 Apr 02:46 PMJK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022
Jammu & Kashmir Police has released the PET/PST date for the Constable post on its official website. Organization will conduct the PET/PST from 05 May 2022 onwards. Check details.
20 Apr 01:26 PMUPSC CAPF 2022 Recruitment Notification
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2022 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. You can check details on the official website of UPSC.
20 Apr 12:57 PMOSSC FSO DV Schedule 2020 Out
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has updated the document verification schedule for Food Safety Officer post exam on its official website. Check details on its official website.
20 Apr 11:26 AMECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022
Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) has released Answer Key for the post of Mining Sirdar. You can check all update including comments/objections and others available on the official website.
20 Apr 09:55 AMHCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has notified for the 96 Trade Apprentice post in various trades for 10th Passed/ITI candidates. Check details on the official website.
20 Apr 09:01 AMJKPSC CCE Recruitment Notification 2022
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the JK Combined Competitive Examination 2022 Notification for total 240 various posts including Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service, and J&K Accounts Service and others. Check details at jkpsc.nic.in.
20 Apr 08:44 AMUPSC Enforcement/Accounts Officer Result 2022 Out
Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization on the official website.