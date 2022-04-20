Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: BPSC Assistant Professor Provisional Answer Key 2022

HIGHLIGHTS UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2022 Notification Out JK Police Constable PET PST Date OSSC FSO DV Schedule 2020 Out

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website.Jammu & Kashmir Police has released the PET/PST date for the Constable post. Again, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2022.

In another update, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has updated the document verification schedule for Food Safety Officer post.Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) has released Answer Key for the post of Mining Sirdar. Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has also notified for the 96 Trade Apprentice post. In another update, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the JK Combined Competitive Examination 2022 Notification for total 240 posts. Again, the Union Public Service Commission has announced the result for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization.



Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update:

Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.