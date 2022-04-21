Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: KRCL Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released job notification for the post of Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) and Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil). Also, West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released today the admit cards for PET/ PMT for the post of Sub Inspector. In another update, Delhi High Court (DHC) has released the Delhi Judicial Service or DJS Admit Card 2022. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released notification for the post of Deputy Commandant (DC)(Engineer). Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has notified for 91 posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician C.
Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update:
Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.
21 Apr 01:21 PMKRCL Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released job notification for the post of Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) and Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil). Candidates with Engineering background with full-time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 10-13 May 2022.
21 Apr 12:16 PMWB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for PET/ PMT for the post of Sub Inspector/Lady Sub Inspector (UB) and Sub Inspector. The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled from 28 April 2022 onwards. You can download the WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 from the official website -wbpolice.gov.in.
21 Apr 11:00 AMDelhi Judicial Service DJS Admit Card 2022
Delhi High Court (DHC) has released the Delhi Judicial Service or DJS Admit Card 2022 on its official website. Check details on its official website.
21 Apr 09:31 AMBEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Govt. of India Enterprise is recruiting for the 91 posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician C. Check details notification on its official website.
21 Apr 08:55 AMCRPF Deputy Commandant Recruitment 2022
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced to conduct a walk-in interview for recruitment to the various post of Deputy Commandant (DC) (Engineer). Interested candidates can check the update on the official website.