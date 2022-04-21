Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: KRCL Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022

HIGHLIGHTS KRCL Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 CRPF Deputy Commandant Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released job notification for the post of Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) and Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil). Also, West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released today the admit cards for PET/ PMT for the post of Sub Inspector. In another update, Delhi High Court (DHC) has released the Delhi Judicial Service or DJS Admit Card 2022. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released notification for the post of Deputy Commandant (DC)(Engineer). Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has notified for 91 posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician C.

Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.