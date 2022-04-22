Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: EPI Recruitment 2022

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!
    Published on: Fri 22 Apr 2022 09:25 AM IST

    EPI Recruitment 2022 JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Patna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022

    Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Engineering Projects Indian Limited (EPL),  a ‘Mini Ratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise has released notification for the post of Engineer, Assistant Manager. Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has result for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). Patna High Court has also today released the Admit Card of written exam for the post of Computer Operator Cum Typist.

    Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card  for the post of Watchman. Today, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has also released notification for the 253 posts of Stenographer.

    In another update for  today, Bank of India (BOI) has also released notification for 696 Officer posts.The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam schedule for Lekhpal, Health Worker, Instructor, Statistical Officer and others. Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the marks of the candidates for the post of Upper Division Clerk on its official website. 

    • 22 Apr 05:22 PM

      EPI Recruitment 2022

      Engineering Projects Indian Limited (EPL), a ‘Mini Ratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise has released notification for the post of Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager. You can check details about the EPI Recruitment 2022 on its official website-epi.gov.in.

    • 22 Apr 04:22 PM

      JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022

      JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 : Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has result for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). All such candidates appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam 2022 conducted on 06th of March, 2022 can download their result from the official website-jkssb.nic.in. 

    • 22 Apr 03:05 PM

      Patna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022

      Patna High Court has released the Admit Card of written exam for the post of Computer Operator Cum Typist. Patna High Court is set to conduct the written exam for the Computer Operator-cum-Typist post on 14 May 2022 (Saturday). You can check the Admit Card update from the official website -patnahighcourt.gov.in.

    • 22 Apr 01:14 PM

      FCI Admit Card 2022 Download

      Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card  for the post of Watchman on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the  Watchman post can download their Admit Card after providng their Login credentials including Registration Id and Password on the  official website - fciharyana-watch-ward.in.

    • 22 Apr 01:03 PM

      MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022

      Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification for the 253 posts of Stenographer (Higher Grade), Stenographer (Lower  Grade), Steno-Typist (Marathi) and Steno-Typist (English). Candidates having educational qualification including Secondary School certificates can apply online for these posts. Check details on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in

    • 22 Apr 10:54 AM

      Bank of India Officer Recruitment 2022

      Bank of India (BOI) has released notification for  696 Officer posts. You have chance to apply for these positions including Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, IT Officer – Data Centre, Manager, and Senior Manager and others. You can apply for BOI Recruitment 2022 from  26 April 2022 to 10 May 2022. 

       

    • 22 Apr 09:52 AM

      UPSSSC Exam Date Sheet 2022

      The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam schedule for various major exams including Lekhpal, Health Worker, Instructor, Statistical Officer and others. You can download the details UPSSSC Exam Date Sheet 2022 from the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

    • 22 Apr 09:30 AM

      ESIC UDC Phase I Marks 2022

      Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the marks of the candidates for the post of Upper Division Clerk. ESIC UDC Phase I Exam was conducted on 19 March 2022 and results was declared on 14 January 2022. Now ESIC has uploaded the marks on its official website.

       

