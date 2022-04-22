Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: EPI Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Engineering Projects Indian Limited (EPL), a ‘Mini Ratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise has released notification for the post of Engineer, Assistant Manager. Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has result for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). Patna High Court has also today released the Admit Card of written exam for the post of Computer Operator Cum Typist.
22 Apr 05:22 PMEPI Recruitment 2022
Engineering Projects Indian Limited (EPL), a ‘Mini Ratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise has released notification for the post of Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager. You can check details about the EPI Recruitment 2022 on its official website-epi.gov.in.
22 Apr 04:22 PMJKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 : Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has result for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). All such candidates appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam 2022 conducted on 06th of March, 2022 can download their result from the official website-jkssb.nic.in.
22 Apr 03:05 PMPatna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022
Patna High Court has released the Admit Card of written exam for the post of Computer Operator Cum Typist. Patna High Court is set to conduct the written exam for the Computer Operator-cum-Typist post on 14 May 2022 (Saturday). You can check the Admit Card update from the official website -patnahighcourt.gov.in.
22 Apr 01:14 PMFCI Admit Card 2022 Download
Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for the post of Watchman on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Watchman post can download their Admit Card after providng their Login credentials including Registration Id and Password on the official website - fciharyana-watch-ward.in.
22 Apr 01:03 PMMPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification for the 253 posts of Stenographer (Higher Grade), Stenographer (Lower Grade), Steno-Typist (Marathi) and Steno-Typist (English). Candidates having educational qualification including Secondary School certificates can apply online for these posts. Check details on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in
22 Apr 10:54 AMBank of India Officer Recruitment 2022
Bank of India (BOI) has released notification for 696 Officer posts. You have chance to apply for these positions including Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, IT Officer – Data Centre, Manager, and Senior Manager and others. You can apply for BOI Recruitment 2022 from 26 April 2022 to 10 May 2022.
22 Apr 09:52 AMUPSSSC Exam Date Sheet 2022
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam schedule for various major exams including Lekhpal, Health Worker, Instructor, Statistical Officer and others. You can download the details UPSSSC Exam Date Sheet 2022 from the official website-upsssc.gov.in.
22 Apr 09:30 AMESIC UDC Phase I Marks 2022
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the marks of the candidates for the post of Upper Division Clerk. ESIC UDC Phase I Exam was conducted on 19 March 2022 and results was declared on 14 January 2022. Now ESIC has uploaded the marks on its official website.