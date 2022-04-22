Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: EPI Recruitment 2022

HIGHLIGHTS EPI Recruitment 2022 JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Patna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Engineering Projects Indian Limited (EPL), a ‘Mini Ratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise has released notification for the post of Engineer, Assistant Manager. Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has result for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). Patna High Court has also today released the Admit Card of written exam for the post of Computer Operator Cum Typist.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for the post of Watchman. Today, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has also released notification for the 253 posts of Stenographer.

In another update for today, Bank of India (BOI) has also released notification for 696 Officer posts.The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam schedule for Lekhpal, Health Worker, Instructor, Statistical Officer and others. Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the marks of the candidates for the post of Upper Division Clerk on its official website.

