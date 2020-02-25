SBI Admit Card 2020 Download for SO and Armourers in the Clerical Cadre @sbi.co.in

SBI Admit Card 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of online written test for the post of Deputy Manager (Law) of Specialist Cadre Officer and Armourers in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen only). Candidates can download their admit card from the SBI official website www.sbi.co.in.

SBI Admit Card 2020 Download Link is also given below. Candidates are required to login by entering Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or DPB and the Captcha Code. SBI Admit Card Download Link is available upto 08 March 2020.

SBI SO Admit Card Download for Deputy Manager

SBI Armourers Admit Card Download for Ex-Serviceman

SBI Exam Admit Card 2020 will carry all the details of the exam such as venue of the exam, date and time of the exam, name of the candidate, roll number etc. Candidates should bring the SBI PO Call Letter along with Photo Identity Proof.

SBI SO exam will be conducted tentatively on 08 March 2020. There will be 70 questions on Reasoning, 50 on English Language and 50 on Professional Knowledge. The total time allotted to complete the test is 135 minutes. SBI Armourer exam consists of questions on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Professional Knowledge. The test will be of 1 hour duration.

The questions will be bilingual i.e. in Hindi & English (except for test of English Language). The candidates will have option to give their answer in Hindi or English (except for test of English Language