SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card Released, Download Circle Based Officers Call Letters @sbi.co.in

SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit cards for recruitment to the various posts of Circle Based Officers. All those candidates who have successfully qualified the SBI CBO 2021 CBT can now download their call letters through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card Download Link will be available from 5 to 20 February 2021. The candidates can download SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card by following the easy steps given below. The schedule for an interview can be checked in to the admit cards. All candidates are advised to check their venue and date for interview round and keep their documents ready beforehand the schedule of the interview.

How and Where to Download SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card in the career section. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on submit button. SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download SBI CBO 2021 Interview Admit Card

The State Bank of India had declared the SBI CBO CBT Result 2020 on 28 January 2021 for the exam held on 28th November for recruitment of 3850 vacancies of Circle Based Officer. All such candidates who have qualified in the written are now eligible to appear in interview round. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

The Merit List for the selection of candidates will be prepared State-wise and Category-wise on the basis of candidates' performance in the Interview round.