SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 Available @sbi.co.in: Exam from 22 Feb, Download SBI Junior Associate Admit Card

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 has been released by State Bank of India, today, on its official website www.sbi.co.in. All candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre. Candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Card from SBI official website www.sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 Download Link is available below till 08 March 2020. Candidates can get their admit card by using their registration number and password/date of birth .

SBI Exam is scheduled to be held on on 22 February, 29 February, 1 March and 8 March 2020.

Candidates should that no admit card will be sent through post. They are required to carry theri SBI Clerk Call Letter along with one ID proof such as passport/Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/ Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof at the exam centre.

SBI Clerk Admit Card Download Link

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Booklet

The candidates can all details regarding SBI Clerk Exam such as date, time and venue on their SBI Junior Associate Admit Card 2020. The exam will be conducted online and consists of objective type multiple choice questions. The question paper will be divided into in 3 sections i.e. Section -1 English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The time allotted to complete each section is 20 minutes and 1/4th of mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of

vacancies. subject to availability) will be short listed for the Main Examination from the list of all candidates arranged

in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 ?