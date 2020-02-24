SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020: Check Expected Cut off Marks here

Candidates who gave the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 22nd February can check here the Expected Cut Off Marks for the GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates. The State Bank of India will release the official SBI Clerk Cut off 2020 later along with the prelims result at sbi.co.in. Till then, have a look at the SBI Clerk Expected cut off below which we have listed after going through the SBI Clerk Exam Analysis & Review. The SBI conducted the online preliminary exam for the recruitment of over 8000 vacancies of Junior Associates. The exam was held online on the lines of the computer-based test.

As per the feedback of students who appeared for the SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam, the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’. They were able to attempt around 75 to 82 questions out of the total 100 multiple choice questions asked in the exam. Any wrong answer marked by the candidates would fetch a negative marking of 0.25 marks per question. Candidates need to qualify the prelims exam by obtaining the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020 to get shortlisted for the Mains examination.

So, let’s have a look at the expected cut off marks below:

Expected Cut-Off for SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

Get below the SBI Clerk Expected cut off which is listed on the basis of the difficulty level of questions asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims exam. The cut off is provided overall as well as sectional for all the categories – GEN/OBC/SC/ST.

Category Expected Cut Off General 70-75 EWS 65-70 OBC 60-65 SC 45-55 ST 40-45

Have a look at the previous year cut off marks for SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 exam:

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019 (General)

State Cut-Off Jammu and Kashmir 81.75 Chandigarh 77.25 Bihar 76.25 Punjab 76.25 Uttarakhand 75.25 Jharkhand 75.00 Andhra Pradesh 74.75 Odisha 73.50 Madhya Pradesh 73.50 West Bengal 73.25 Uttar Pradesh 72.25 Himachal Pradesh 71.75 Delhi 71.25 Rajasthan 71.00 Tripura 70.25 Telangana 68.50 Gujarat 65.50 Maharashtra 62.25 Tami Nadu 61.25 Assam 57.00 Karnataka 48.50

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What do you mean by SBI Clerk Cut Off Marks?

A. The SBI Clerk Cut off is the Minimum Qualifying Marks that a candidate needs to obtain to qualify the exam. These are the marks secured by the last qualified candidate in the exam.

Q2. What are the factors that determine the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020?

A. The Factors that determine the cut off marks of SBI Clerk Prelims or Mains are the Total number of vacancies; Number of candidates appearing for exam and Difficulty level of the exam.

Q3. When will be the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 released?

A. The SBI will release the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 along with the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020.

Q4. How to check SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020?

A. Candidates can check the cut off marks on the official website of the SBI – sbi.co.in.

Q5. Is the SBI Clerk Cut Off same for Prelims and Mains exam?

A. No, the SBI Clerk Cut Off Marks are different for Prelims and Mains exam as the exam pattern of both the exams are not similar.

Q6. Is SBI Clerk Cut Off different for all categories such as General, SC, ST and others?

A. Yes, the SBI Clerk Cut Off marks are different for all the reserved and unreserved categories.

Q7. What happens after candidates succeed to obtain the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020?

A. If you are able to achieve the cut off marks in prelims exam, you get shortlisted for the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam.