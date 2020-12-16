SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 to be Out Soon @sbi.co.in/careers, Check Jr Associate Expected Main Exam Result Date Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) is soon going to release the result for the mains exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) on its official website sbi.co.in/careers. As per the SBI Official Notice, SBI Clerk Mains Result Download Link will be available in the end of the December 2020. Hence, we can expect SBI Jr Associate Mains Result by next week.

SBI Clerk Main examination was held on October 31, 2020. Candidates who would qualify in the mains exam shall be called for language test. Candidates should note that there will be no interview round.

SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test 2020 (LPT)

The candidates are required to produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.

SBI Clerk Final selection

The final selection will be done on the basis of:

Verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application.

Qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable, as detailed above.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off

Along with the release of the result, SBI will upload the cut-off marks scored by the top candidate.

A total of 8000 candidates will be placed for the said in various banks of the SBI across the country. Out of total, 7870 vacancies are regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 was conducted on 22 February, 29 February, 01 March and 08 March 2020 and the result for the same was declared on 20 October 2020.