Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Exam Analysis & Review - 10th, 11th July

SBI Clerk Prelims or preliminary exam for recruitment of Junior Associates (JA) is scheduled for 10, 11, 12 and 13 July 2021. Check SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (10th & 11th July).

Created On: Jul 12, 2021 11:11 IST
SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam: 10, 11, 12 and 13 July 2021 - Check Updates
SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam: 10, 11, 12 and 13 July 2021 - Check Updates

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (10th & 11th July) is available here. Jagran Josh has talked with several candidates to learn their experience, examination pattern & review of today’s SBI Clerk Prelims 2021. This analysis will be helpful for the candidates who are planning to appear for this exam in other shifts.  As per the official notification, SBI Clerk Prelims or preliminary exam for recruitment of Junior Associates (JA) is scheduled for 10, 11, 12 and 13 July 2021.

Also Check:

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Cut-off (Expected) & Official Cut-off of Past Exam

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Exam Analysis 2021 - 11th July

In SBI Clerk Prelims, 100 multiple choice questions were asked from three sections. Candidates are needed to attempt each section in 20 minutes. Candidates told us that easy to moderate questions were asked today. Average number questions attempted by candidates were around 74 to 80.  Almost all the shifts had more or less same format & pattern given below.

Sections

Questions Based On Topics

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Numerical Ability

(35 MCQs)

Number Series, 

Approximation, 

Data Interpretation, 

Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, 

Profit & Loss, 

Time & Distance, 

Time & Work, 

Mensuration, 

Quadratic, 

Simplification 

Easy to Moderate

24 - 30

English Language

(30 MCQs)

Para-Jumbles, 

Reading Comprehension,

Sentence Rearrangement, 

Cloze Test, 

Error Detection

Easy to Moderate

23-27

Reasoning Ability

(35 MCQs)

Puzzles,

Alphanumeric series, 

Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, 

Blood Relations,

Direction, 

Inequality, 

Others

Easy to Moderate

28-31

 SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Exam Analysis 2021 - 10th July

Almost all the shifts had more or less same format & pattern given below.

Sections

Questions Based On Topics

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Numerical Ability

(35 MCQs)

Number Series, 

Data Interpretation, 

Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, 

Profit & Loss, 

Time & Distance, 

Time & Work, 

Mensuration, 

Quadratic, 

Approximation, Simplification 

Easy to Moderate

25 - 30

English Language

(30 MCQs)

Reading Comprehension,

Sentence Rearrangement, 

Cloze Test, 

Error Detection, 

Para-Jumbles, 

Easy to Moderate

23-26

Reasoning Ability

(35 MCQs)

Alphanumeric series, 

Puzzles, 

Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Direction, 

Blood Relations, 

Inequality, 

Others

Easy to Moderate

27-31

How to Prepare for SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Tips & Strategy

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 Released @sbi.co.in: Check IBPS JA Prelims Call Letter Download Link, Exam on 13 July

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Exam Pattern:

It is a one hour long test with three sections. More detail is given below:

Name of Section

Number of Questions (Marks)

Duration

English Language

30 (30)

20 Minutes

Numerical Ability

35 (35)

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35 (35)

20 Minutes

Total

100 Questions (100 Marks)

1 Hour

Some important points:

➞ Each test will have a separate timing (already mentioned above). 

➞ There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the online objective tests. 

➞ 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each incorrect answer. 

➞ No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test (sectional test) OR for aggregate score. 

➞ Section-wise marks will not be maintained. 

Sufficient number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approx. 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

Candidates preparing for SBI and other recruitment exam can check important notification and resources from the Sarkari Naukri section of jagranjosh.com

FAQ

What is the difficulty level of this year's SBI Clerk Prelims?

The difficulty level of SBI Clerk Prelims was average, similar to the previous year.

What is the expected cut-off of SBI Clerk Prelims?

The state-wise expected cut-off of SBI Clerk Prelims is given in the article. A variation of 5 to 10 marks from the last year's cut-off.

How will SBI Clerk Prelims Analysis be useful?

Candidates will get an idea about the difficulty level and expected cut-off of the exam.
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

7 + 2 =
Post

Comments