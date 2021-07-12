SBI Clerk Prelims or preliminary exam for recruitment of Junior Associates (JA) is scheduled for 10, 11, 12 and 13 July 2021. Check SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (10th & 11th July).

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (10th & 11th July) is available here. Jagran Josh has talked with several candidates to learn their experience, examination pattern & review of today’s SBI Clerk Prelims 2021. This analysis will be helpful for the candidates who are planning to appear for this exam in other shifts. As per the official notification, SBI Clerk Prelims or preliminary exam for recruitment of Junior Associates (JA) is scheduled for 10, 11, 12 and 13 July 2021.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Exam Analysis 2021 - 11th July

In SBI Clerk Prelims, 100 multiple choice questions were asked from three sections. Candidates are needed to attempt each section in 20 minutes. Candidates told us that easy to moderate questions were asked today. Average number questions attempted by candidates were around 74 to 80. Almost all the shifts had more or less same format & pattern given below.

Sections Questions Based On Topics Difficulty Level Good Attempts Numerical Ability (35 MCQs) Number Series, Approximation, Data Interpretation, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration, Quadratic, Simplification Easy to Moderate 24 - 30 English Language (30 MCQs) Para-Jumbles, Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection Easy to Moderate 23-27 Reasoning Ability (35 MCQs) Puzzles, Alphanumeric series, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Direction, Inequality, Others Easy to Moderate 28-31

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Exam Analysis 2021 - 10th July

Sections Questions Based On Topics Difficulty Level Good Attempts Numerical Ability (35 MCQs) Number Series, Data Interpretation, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration, Quadratic, Approximation, Simplification Easy to Moderate 25 - 30 English Language (30 MCQs) Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Para-Jumbles, Easy to Moderate 23-26 Reasoning Ability (35 MCQs) Alphanumeric series, Puzzles, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Direction, Blood Relations, Inequality, Others Easy to Moderate 27-31

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021: Exam Pattern:

It is a one hour long test with three sections. More detail is given below:

Name of Section Number of Questions (Marks) Duration English Language 30 (30) 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 (35) 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 (35) 20 Minutes Total 100 Questions (100 Marks) 1 Hour

Some important points:

➞ Each test will have a separate timing (already mentioned above).

➞ There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the online objective tests.

➞ 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

➞ No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test (sectional test) OR for aggregate score.

➞ Section-wise marks will not be maintained.

➞ Sufficient number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approx. 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

Candidates preparing for SBI and other recruitment exam can check important notification and resources from the Sarkari Naukri section of jagranjosh.com