SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Updates: JA Exam Expected in June, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card is expected on 01 June 2021 on sbi.co.in. Candidates can check SBI Clerk Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Minimum Qualifying Marks and Selection Process in this article.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India has finished up with the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA). Lakhs of candidates have applied for SBI Clerk 2021. Now, SBI will conduct prelims exam for the all the candidates who have applied for SBI Clerk Exam 2021. As per SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification, SBI Clerk Prelims Exam shall be conducted in the month of June 2021 and SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card will be tentatively released on 01 June 2021. However, we can expect delay in the exam and admit due to COVID-19 but the officials have not notified any update regarding it.The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website (on sbi.co.in) for latest updates regarding the exam and admit card.
The candidates can download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website, once released, from the official website. The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the
candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test.
Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed.
|
SBI Clerk Events
|SBI Clerk Dates
|
SBI Clerk Registration Date
|
27 April 2021 to 20 May 2021
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card
|
Expected on 01 June 2021
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam
|
Expected June 2021
|
Admit Card for Main Examination
|
17 July 2021
|
SBI Clerk 2021 Mains Exam Date
|
31 July 2021
Before SBI JA Prelims exam, SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. Candidates can check SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Updates through the link below:
SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Updates
Mean while candidates can check, SBI Clerk Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Minimum Qualifying Marks and Selection Process in this article.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:
SBI Clerk Exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:
|
Name of Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 hour or 60 minutes
There will be negative marking of 1/4th of mark for each wrong answer
SBI Clerk Syllabus:
English Language
- Reasoning Ability
- Numerical Ability
- Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)
- Cloze Test
- Phrases and Idioms
- Fill in the Blanks
- Spelling Error/Error Detection
- One word Substitution
- Sentence Correction
- Error Detection
- Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements
- Irrelevant Statements
Reasoning Ability
- Puzzles - Seating Arrangement
- Circle-based
- Box-based
- Square-based
- Alphanumeric/Numeric Series
- Coding-Decoding
- Word Formation
- Venn Diagram
- Analogy
- Data Sufficiency
- Direction and Distance
- Blood Relations
- Verbal reasoning
- Non-Verbal Reasoning
- Syllogism
- Input-Output
Data Interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)
- Number System
- Quadratic Equation
- Simplification
- Approximation
- HCF and LCM of Numbers
- Speed, Distance and Time
- SI & CI
- Averages
- Percentage
- Ratio and Proportion
- Problems based on age
- Time and Work
- Problem on Ages
SBI Clerk Exam Centres
|
Name of the State/ UT
|
State Code
|
SBI Clerk Exam Centre Name
|
Andaman & Nicobar Island
|
11
|
Port Blaire
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
12
|
Chirala, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam
|
Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun
|
13
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
14
|
Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Silchar, Guwahati, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
15
|
Aurangabad (Bihar), Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Patna, Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|
16
|
Chandigarh-Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
17
|
Bilaspur, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur
|
Goa
|
18
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
19
|
Anand, Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat
|
Haryana
|
20
|
Ambala, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
21
|
Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
22
|
Jammu, Srinagar, Samba
|
Jharkhand
|
23
|
Bokaro Steel City, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur,
|
Karnataka
|
24
|
Belgaum, Bengaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Hubli – Dharwad, Mandya, Gulbarga, Mangalore, Shimoga, Udupi, Mysore
|
Kerala
|
25
|
Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Lakshadweep
|
26
|
Kavaratti
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
27
|
Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
28
|
Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Amravati, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Nashik
|
Manipur
|
29
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
30
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
31
|
Aizwal
|
Nagaland
|
32
|
Kohima
|
Delhi NCR
|
33
|
Delhi NCR (All NCR cities)
|
Odisha
|
34
|
Berhampur (Ganjam), Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Cuttack, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
35
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
36
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Sangrur, Patiala
|
Rajasthan
|
37
|
Alwar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
38
|
Bardang – Gangtok
|
Tamilnadu
|
39
|
Chennai, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Coimbatore, Salem, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur
|
Telangana
|
40
|
Khammam, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
41
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
42
|
Prayagraj (Allahabad), Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Noida & Gr. Noida, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
43
|
Dehradun, Roorkee, Haldwani
|
West Bengal
|
44
|
Asansol, Durgapur, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri, Greater Kolkata
SBI Clerk Qualifying Marks
Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PWD/XS/DXS candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be decided by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject are prescribed. Section wise marks will not be maintained. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category wise. Candidates qualified in the test (main examination) will be placed according to their aggregate
SBI Clerk Result 2021
SBI will release the result on its official website in the month of June or July 2021. A list containing the roll numbers of selected candidates shall be prepared.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021
Those who qualify in the mains shall be called for mains exam. SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted tentatively on 31 July 2021.
SBI Clerk Selection 2021
The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).
This year, SBI had invited application for filling up a total of 5000 vacancies for s Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India across the country.
How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021?
- Go to Career page of SBI i.e /www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
- Click on ' Admit Card Link' given under "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)"
- A new window will open, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and D.O.B./Password.
- Click on "SUBMIT" button.
- SBI Clerk Admit Card will be appear on your screen.
- Save SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card in Pdf format or print