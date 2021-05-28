SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Updates: JA Exam Expected in June, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India has finished up with the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA). Lakhs of candidates have applied for SBI Clerk 2021. Now, SBI will conduct prelims exam for the all the candidates who have applied for SBI Clerk Exam 2021. As per SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification, SBI Clerk Prelims Exam shall be conducted in the month of June 2021 and SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card will be tentatively released on 01 June 2021. However, we can expect delay in the exam and admit due to COVID-19 but the officials have not notified any update regarding it.The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website (on sbi.co.in) for latest updates regarding the exam and admit card.



The candidates can download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website, once released, from the official website. The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the

candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test.

Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed.

SBI Clerk Events SBI Clerk Dates SBI Clerk Registration Date 27 April 2021 to 20 May 2021 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Expected on 01 June 2021 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Expected June 2021 Admit Card for Main Examination 17 July 2021 SBI Clerk 2021 Mains Exam Date 31 July 2021

Before SBI JA Prelims exam, SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. Candidates can check SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Updates through the link below:

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Updates

Mean while candidates can check, SBI Clerk Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Minimum Qualifying Marks and Selection Process in this article.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:

SBI Clerk Exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:

Name of Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 hour or 60 minutes

There will be negative marking of 1/4th of mark for each wrong answer

SBI Clerk Syllabus:

English Language

Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms) Cloze Test Phrases and Idioms Fill in the Blanks Spelling Error/Error Detection One word Substitution Sentence Correction Error Detection Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements Irrelevant Statements

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles - Seating Arrangement Circle-based Box-based Square-based Alphanumeric/Numeric Series Coding-Decoding Word Formation Venn Diagram Analogy Data Sufficiency Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Input-Output

Data Interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)

Number System Quadratic Equation Simplification Approximation HCF and LCM of Numbers Speed, Distance and Time SI & CI Averages Percentage Ratio and Proportion Problems based on age Time and Work Problem on Ages

SBI Clerk Exam Centres

Name of the State/ UT State Code SBI Clerk Exam Centre Name Andaman & Nicobar Island 11 Port Blaire Andhra Pradesh 12 Chirala, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun 13 Naharlagun Assam 14 Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Silchar, Guwahati, Tezpur Bihar 15 Aurangabad (Bihar), Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Patna, Purnea Chandigarh 16 Chandigarh-Mohali Chhattisgarh 17 Bilaspur, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur Goa 18 Panaji Gujarat 19 Anand, Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat Haryana 20 Ambala, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar Himachal Pradesh 21 Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Una Jammu & Kashmir 22 Jammu, Srinagar, Samba Jharkhand 23 Bokaro Steel City, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Karnataka 24 Belgaum, Bengaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Hubli – Dharwad, Mandya, Gulbarga, Mangalore, Shimoga, Udupi, Mysore Kerala 25 Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Lakshadweep 26 Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh 27 Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra 28 Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Amravati, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Nashik Manipur 29 Imphal Meghalaya 30 Shillong Mizoram 31 Aizwal Nagaland 32 Kohima Delhi NCR 33 Delhi NCR (All NCR cities) Odisha 34 Berhampur (Ganjam), Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Cuttack, Sambalpur Puducherry 35 Puducherry Punjab 36 Amritsar, Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Sangrur, Patiala Rajasthan 37 Alwar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Sikkim 38 Bardang – Gangtok Tamilnadu 39 Chennai, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Coimbatore, Salem, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur Telangana 40 Khammam, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal Tripura 41 Agartala Uttar Pradesh 42 Prayagraj (Allahabad), Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Noida & Gr. Noida, Varanasi Uttarakhand 43 Dehradun, Roorkee, Haldwani West Bengal 44 Asansol, Durgapur, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri, Greater Kolkata

SBI Clerk Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PWD/XS/DXS candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be decided by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject are prescribed. Section wise marks will not be maintained. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category wise. Candidates qualified in the test (main examination) will be placed according to their aggregate

SBI Clerk Result 2021

SBI will release the result on its official website in the month of June or July 2021. A list containing the roll numbers of selected candidates shall be prepared.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021



Those who qualify in the mains shall be called for mains exam. SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted tentatively on 31 July 2021.

SBI Clerk Selection 2021



The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).

This year, SBI had invited application for filling up a total of 5000 vacancies for s Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India across the country.

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021?