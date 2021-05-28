Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Updates: JA Exam Expected in June, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card is expected on 01 June 2021 on sbi.co.in. Candidates can check SBI Clerk Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Minimum Qualifying Marks and Selection Process in this article.

Created On: May 28, 2021 22:48 IST
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
SBI Clerk  Prelims Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India has finished up with the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA). Lakhs of candidates have applied for SBI Clerk 2021. Now, SBI will conduct prelims exam for the all the candidates who have applied for SBI Clerk Exam 2021. As per SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification, SBI Clerk Prelims Exam shall be conducted in the month of June 2021 and SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card will be tentatively released on 01 June 2021.  However, we can expect delay in the exam and admit due to COVID-19 but the officials have not notified any update regarding it.The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website (on sbi.co.in) for latest updates regarding the exam and admit card.

The candidates can download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website, once released, from the official website.  The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the
candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test.

Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed.

SBI Clerk Events

 SBI Clerk Dates

SBI Clerk Registration Date

27 April  2021 to 20 May 2021

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card

Expected on 01 June 2021

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam

Expected June 2021

Admit Card for Main Examination

17 July 2021

SBI Clerk 2021 Mains Exam Date

31 July 2021

Before SBI JA Prelims exam, SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. Candidates can check SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Updates through the link below:

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Updates

Mean while candidates can check, SBI Clerk Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Minimum Qualifying Marks and Selection Process in this article.

 

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:

SBI Clerk Exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:

Name of Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

 Total

100

100

1 hour or 60 minutes

There will be negative marking of 1/4th of mark for each wrong answer

SBI Clerk Syllabus:

English Language

  1. Reasoning Ability
  2. Numerical Ability
  3. Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)
  4. Cloze Test
  5. Phrases and Idioms
  6. Fill in the Blanks
  7. Spelling Error/Error Detection
  8. One word Substitution
  9. Sentence Correction
  10. Error Detection
  11. Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements
  12. Irrelevant Statements

Reasoning Ability

  1. Puzzles - Seating Arrangement
  2. Circle-based
  3. Box-based
  4. Square-based
  5. Alphanumeric/Numeric Series
  6. Coding-Decoding
  7. Word Formation
  8. Venn Diagram
  9. Analogy
  10. Data Sufficiency
  11. Direction and Distance
  12. Blood Relations
  13. Verbal reasoning
  14. Non-Verbal Reasoning
  15. Syllogism
  16. Input-Output

Data Interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)

  1. Number System
  2. Quadratic Equation
  3. Simplification
  4. Approximation
  5. HCF and LCM of Numbers
  6. Speed, Distance and Time
  7. SI & CI
  8. Averages
  9. Percentage
  10. Ratio and Proportion
  11. Problems based on age
  12. Time and Work
  13. Problem on Ages

SBI Clerk Exam Centres

Name of the State/ UT

State Code

SBI Clerk Exam Centre Name

Andaman & Nicobar Island

11

Port Blaire

Andhra Pradesh

12

Chirala, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun

13

Naharlagun

Assam

14

Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Silchar, Guwahati, Tezpur

Bihar

15

Aurangabad (Bihar), Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Patna, Purnea

Chandigarh

16

Chandigarh-Mohali

Chhattisgarh

17

Bilaspur, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur

Goa

18

Panaji

Gujarat

19

Anand, Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat

Haryana

20

Ambala, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

21

Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

22

Jammu, Srinagar, Samba

Jharkhand

23

Bokaro Steel City, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur,

Karnataka

24

Belgaum, Bengaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Hubli – Dharwad, Mandya, Gulbarga, Mangalore, Shimoga, Udupi, Mysore

Kerala

25

Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Alappuzha,  Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Lakshadweep

26

Kavaratti

Madhya Pradesh

27

Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

28

Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Amravati, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Nashik

Manipur

29

Imphal

Meghalaya

30

Shillong

Mizoram

31

Aizwal

Nagaland

32

Kohima

Delhi NCR

33

Delhi NCR (All NCR cities)

Odisha

34

Berhampur (Ganjam), Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Cuttack, Sambalpur

Puducherry

35

Puducherry

Punjab

36

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Sangrur, Patiala

Rajasthan

37

Alwar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Sikkim

38

Bardang – Gangtok

Tamilnadu

39

Chennai, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Coimbatore, Salem, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur

Telangana

40

Khammam, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal

Tripura

41

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

42

Prayagraj (Allahabad), Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Noida & Gr. Noida, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

43

Dehradun, Roorkee, Haldwani  

West Bengal

44

Asansol, Durgapur, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri, Greater Kolkata

SBI Clerk Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PWD/XS/DXS candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be decided by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject are prescribed. Section wise marks will not be maintained. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category wise. Candidates qualified in the test (main examination) will be placed according to their aggregate

SBI Clerk Result 2021

SBI will release the result on its official website in the month of June or July 2021.  A list containing the roll numbers of selected candidates shall be prepared.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Those who qualify in the mains shall be called for mains exam. SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted tentatively on 31 July 2021.

SBI Clerk Selection 2021

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).

This year, SBI had invited application for filling up a total of 5000 vacancies for s Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India across the country.

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021?

  1. Go to Career page of SBI i.e /www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
  2. Click on ' Admit Card Link' given under "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)"
  3. A new window will open, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and D.O.B./Password.
  4. Click on "SUBMIT" button.
  5. SBI Clerk Admit Card will be appear on your screen.
  6. Save SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card in Pdf format or print

FAQ

Is there any negative marking in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2021?

Yes, 1/4 shall be deducted for wrong answers

Can I use calculator in SBI Clerk Exam ?

No

What should I carry with SBI JA Admit Card 2021 ?

You should carry your valid ID Proof

What is SBI Clerk Prelims Date ?

The exam expected in the month of June 2021

What is SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2021 ?

01 June 2021
