SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2020: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Attempts Limit

SBI PO 2020 Online Application Process has started already from 14th November 2020 and will last till 4th December 2020 for recruitment of 2000 Vacancies to the posts of Probationary Officers (POs). Eligible candidates, who aspire to join the State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer, are required to register online for the Recruitment Process. In order to apply online, candidates must fulfill the SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2020. In this article, we have shared the detailed eligibility criteria including the age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), and maximum number of attempts limit for SBI PO Recruitment 2020. Check detailed SBI PO Eligibility here and apply online now @sbi.co.in.

Let's first have a look at the SBI PO Vacancy 2020:

SBI PO 2020 VACANCIES

Category SBI PO 2020 Vacancies General 810 OBC 540 SC 300 EWS 200 ST 150 Total 2000

SBI PO Syllabus 2020: Detailed Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exam

Before applying for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Post, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), and maximum number of attempts limit. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO 2020 Exam:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION (As on 1st April 2020)

Age limit for SBI PO Posts should be not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 1st April 2020.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC- Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) General/ EWS 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 5 Years 6 Persons Ordinarily domiciled of the state of Jammu & Kashmir during the period 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 5 years

Salary and Allowances of SBI PO

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (As on 31st December 2020)

Below are the educational qualification details for the SBI PO 2020 Exam:

Post Name Educational Qualification for SBO PO 2020 Exam SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31st August 2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31st August 2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply.

Note:

1. The date of passing eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark sheet or provisional certificate issued by the University/ Institute. In case the result of a particular examination is posted on the website of the University/ Institute, a certificate issued by the appropriate authority of the University/ Institute indicating the date on which the result was posted on the website will be taken as the date of passing.

2. Candidate should indicate the percentage obtained in Graduation calculated to the nearest two decimals in the online application. Where CGPA/ OGPA is awarded, the same should be converted into percentage and indicated in the online application. If called for interview, the candidate will have to produce a certificate issued by the appropriate authority inter alia stating the norms of the University regarding conversion of grade into percentage and the percentage of marks scored by the candidate in terms of these norms.

3. Calculation of Percentage: The percentage marks shall be arrived at by dividing the total marks obtained by the candidate in all the subjects in all the semester(s)/ year(s) by aggregate maximum marks in all the subjects irrespective of honours/ optional/ additional optional subject, if any. This will be applicable for those Universities also where Class/ Grade is decided on basis of Honours marks only. The fraction of percentage so arrived will be ignored i.e. 59.99% will be treated as less than 60% and 54.99% will be treated as less than 55%

Best books for SBI PO 2020 Preparation

MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ATTEMPTS IN SBI PO EXAM

Candidates who have already appeared for the maximum number of permissible chances are not eligible to apply. Let’s look at the maximum permissible number of attempts for each category in SBI PO Exam:

Category Maximum Permissible Number of Attempts General/ EWS 4 General/ EWS (PWD) 7 OBC 7 OBC (PWD) 7 SC/ SC (PWD)/ ST/ ST (PWD) No Restriction

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the written examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SBI PO 2020 Exam.