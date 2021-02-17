SBI PO Main 2020 Result Declared @sbi.co.in, Check List of Selected Candidates for Phase 3 (Interview) Here

SBI PO Mains 2020 Result: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of the main exam for Recruitment of Probationary Officers. All such candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Main 2021 Exam can now download the list of selected candidates for phase 3 (Interview) through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Main 2020 Exam was held on 29 January 2021. The result for the same has been uploaded to the official website of SBI in the form of PDF. The candidates whose name is mentioned in the result list are eligible to appear in the interview round which is expected to be held in February/March. The admit cards for the same soon be uploaded to the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to check SBI PO Main 2020 Result?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on Career section available on the homepage. Then, it will take you to the notification. Now, click on SBI PO Main result in the latest announcement section. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download SBI PO Main result and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit over 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officer. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test. The final list will be prepared on the basis of interview. The final result is expected to be done in the last week as per the SBI recruitment brochure.

