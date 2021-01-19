SBI PO Mains 2021 Admit Card Released @sbi.co.in for 2000 Vacancies, Download Probationary Officer Mains Call Letter Here

SBI PO Mains 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Mains 2021 Admit Card on its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the SBI PO Prelims 2020 can now download their admit cards for the mains exam through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The facility for downloading SBI PO Mains 2021 Admit Card will be available between 19 to 29 January 2021. Candidates can download SBI PO Mains 2021 Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download SBI Probationary Officer 2021 Mains Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.sbi.co.in/web/careers. Click on SBI PO Mains 2021Admit Card flashing in the careers section. A login page will be opened. Enter Registration Number/Application Number, DOB, Captcha Code and click on submit button. Download SBI Probationary Officer 2021 Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 2000 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer in State Bank of India. For which, the appointment of the candidates will be made through a three-tier process: Prelims, Mains and Interview.

SBI Probationary Officer 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

Objective Test: The duration of the objective test is 3 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total 200 marks. There will be separate timing for every section.

Descriptive Test: The duration of the Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for total of 50 marks.