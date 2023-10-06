SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023, Release Date, Pre Hall Ticket Soon at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: SBI will release the hall ticket for 2000 probationary officer vacancies the second week of October 2023 at sbi.co.in. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in November 2023

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the Probationary Officer (PO) hall tickets in the second week of October 2023 on the official website - sbi.co.in.

The candidates who have successfully completed the application will be able to download the admit card. The SBI PO prelims are scheduled to be conducted tentatively in November 2023.

To download the SBI PO admit card, candidates have to provide their registration number and date of birth (DOB). The admit card will contain the candidate’s personal and examination details like roll number, exam centre name and address, category, etc.

This recruitment drive is being carried out by the SBI to fill a number of vacant posts of POs in participating banks. The Admit Card serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall.

SBI PO Admit Card 2023

The application process for SBI was closed on October 3. Below we have tabulated the key highlights SBI PO examination

SBI PO Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board SBI Posts Name Probationary Officer (PO) Total Vacancies 2000 Status To be released soon SBI POExam Date 2023 November 2023 SBI PO Admit Card 2023 Second week of October 2023 (Expected) Official Website sbi.co.in

Download Link for SBI PO Admit Card

The official website will soon activate the SBI PO Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the SBI PO Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

SBI PO Admit Card Click Here (to be activated soon)

Steps to Follow to Download SBI PO Admit Card

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SBI PO Admit from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link to Admit Card

Step 3: A new window will open up - click on the link “E Admit Card of SBI PO”

Step 4: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 5: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 6: The SBI PO admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 7: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SBI PO Admit Card

The SBHI PO admit card will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender

