SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 Notification For 94 Vacancies, Apply Online

SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the recruitment notification for 94 posts on a contract basis for retired officers on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 21. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - sbi.co.in
The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023
SBI notification for the recruitment of 94 Resolver has been released. The application process for the post started on November 1. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
State Bank of India
|
Posts Name
|
Resolver
|
Total Vacancies
|
94
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
November 1, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
November 1, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 21, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Shortlisting
Interview
Document Verification
SBI Resolver Notification PDF
Candidates can download the SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 94 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
Resolver
Vacancies For SBI Resolver
A total of 94 vacancies were announced by SBI for Resolver. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
Circle
|
No of Vacancies
|
Ahmedabad
|
4
|
Amaravati
|
3
|
Bengaluru
|
6
|
Bhopal
|
6
|
Bhubaneswar
|
3
|
Chandigarh
|
6
|
Chennai
|
5
|
Delhi
|
13
|
Hyderabad
|
4
|
Jaipur
|
9
|
Kolkata
|
6
|
Lucknow
|
9
|
Maharashtra
|
6
|
Mumbai Metro
|
3
|
Guwahati
|
2
|
Patna
|
7
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
2
What is the SBI Resolver Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Educational Qualification: Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are desired
Experience Requirement: The retired officers of SBI and its e-ABs (Erstwhile Associate Bank of SBI) with unblemished service records who retired as MMGS-II, MMGSIII & SMGS-IV shall be considered for engagement for the above positions
Age Limit: The candidates who are retired from the service after attaining 60 years of age are eligible to apply for the posts. The engagement shall be up to the maximum age of 65 years, subject to satisfactory performance and renewal of contract. As such, maximum age as on date of advertisement i.e., on 01.11.2023 should not be more than 63 years
SBI Resolver Selection Process
The SBI 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Shortlisting
- Interview
- Merit List
SBI Resolver Salary 2023
The remuneration will be paid at monthly intervals for the resolvers as under:
|
Grade of the Retired Officers
|
Monthly Remuneration Payable (Fixed)
|
MMGS-II
|
Rs. 40,000/-
|
MMGS-III
|
Rs. 40,000/-
|
SMGS-IV
|
Rs. 45,000/-
Steps to Apply for the SBI Resolver
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the Apply button
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated
Step 4: Pay the required fees
Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference