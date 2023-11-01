SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 Notification For 94 Vacancies, Apply Online

SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 is out for 94 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023

SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the recruitment notification for 94 posts on a contract basis for retired officers on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 21. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - sbi.co.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023

SBI notification for the recruitment of 94 Resolver has been released. The application process for the post started on November 1. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority State Bank of India Posts Name Resolver Total Vacancies 94 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 1, 2023 Application Start Date November 1, 2023 Application End Date November 21, 2023 Selection process Shortlisting Interview Document Verification

SBI Resolver Notification PDF

Candidates can download the SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 94 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Resolver Download PDF

Vacancies For SBI Resolver

A total of 94 vacancies were announced by SBI for Resolver. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Circle No of Vacancies Ahmedabad 4 Amaravati 3 Bengaluru 6 Bhopal 6 Bhubaneswar 3 Chandigarh 6 Chennai 5 Delhi 13 Hyderabad 4 Jaipur 9 Kolkata 6 Lucknow 9 Maharashtra 6 Mumbai Metro 3 Guwahati 2 Patna 7 Thiruvananthapuram 2

What is the SBI Resolver Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the SBI Resolver Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are desired

Experience Requirement: The retired officers of SBI and its e-ABs (Erstwhile Associate Bank of SBI) with unblemished service records who retired as MMGS-II, MMGSIII & SMGS-IV shall be considered for engagement for the above positions

Age Limit: The candidates who are retired from the service after attaining 60 years of age are eligible to apply for the posts. The engagement shall be up to the maximum age of 65 years, subject to satisfactory performance and renewal of contract. As such, maximum age as on date of advertisement i.e., on 01.11.2023 should not be more than 63 years

SBI Resolver Selection Process

The SBI 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Shortlisting Interview Merit List

SBI Resolver Salary 2023

The remuneration will be paid at monthly intervals for the resolvers as under:

Grade of the Retired Officers Monthly Remuneration Payable (Fixed) MMGS-II Rs. 40,000/- MMGS-III Rs. 40,000/- SMGS-IV Rs. 45,000/-

Steps to Apply for the SBI Resolver

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference