SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Notification For 42 Vacancies, Apply Online

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 is out for 42 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the recruitment notification for 42 posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 27. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - sbi.co.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023

SBI notification for the recruitment of 42 SCOs has been released. The application process for the post started on November 7. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority State Bank of India Posts Name Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Total Vacancies 42 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 7, 2023 Application Start Date November 7, 2023 Application End Date November 27, 2023 Selection process Shortlisting Interview Document Verification

SBI SCO Notification PDF

Candidates can download the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 42 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

SCO Download PDF

Vacancies For SBI SCO

A total of 42 vacancies were announced by SBI for SCO. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Posts Vacancies SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Deputy Manager (Security) / Manager (Security) Backlog 2 0 1 0 0 3 Regular 6 2 10 3 18 39 Total 8 2 11 3 18 42

What is the SBI SCO Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification:

Any candidate who Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution can apply for the posts.

Experience Requirement:

The experience varies for Deputy Manager and Manager Posts. Check the details below

Deputy Manager (Security): An Officer not below the Rank of Captain in Indian Army or equivalent Rank in Indian Navy / Airforce with minimum 5 years of commissioned Service.

OR

An Officer not below the Rank of Assistant Superintendent / Deputy Superintendent / Assistant Commandant / Deputy Commandant of Indian Police / Para-military forces with minimum 5 years of service as an officer in such force.

Manager (Security): An Officer not below the Rank of Major in Indian Army or equivalent Rank in Indian Navy / Airforce with minimum 10 years of commissioned Service.

OR

An Officer not below the Rank of Deputy Superintendent / Deputy Commandant of Indian Police / Para-military forces with minimum 10 years of service as an Officer in such force

Age Limit: The candidates who are between 25 and 40 years of age can apply for the posts. However, relaxation in age will be given to candidates who to reserved category as per government norms.

SBI SCO Selection Process

The SBI 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Shortlisting Interview Merit List

SBI SCO Salar y 2023

The remuneration will be paid on the pay scale as as per the table below. The selected will also be eligible forr DA, HRA, CCA, Provident Fund, Contributory Pension Fund i.e. NPS, Leave Fare Concession (LFC), Medical Facility, other perquisites etc. as per rules in force from time to time.

Posts Grade Probation Period Pay Scale Deputy Manager (Security) Middle Management Grade Scale – II (MMGS II) 2 Years Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810 Manager (Security) Middle Management Grade Scale – III (MMGS III) Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Steps to Apply for the SBI SCO

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference