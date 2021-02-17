SBI SCO Result 2021 out @sbi.co.in, Check Final Selection List for Specialist Cadre Officer Post Here

SBI Specialist Officer Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result of Specialist Officer Posts. Candidates who appeared in the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Exam 2021 against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/27 can now download their result through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The selection list has been uploaded to the official website of SBI. The candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF available on the official website. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the provided PDF given below. Candidates can directly check their roll numbers in the provided link.

How to Download SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2021 Final Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2021 Final Result flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2021 Final Result and save it for future reference.

Download SBI Specialist Cadre Officer 2021 Final Result

