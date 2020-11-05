SCERT Recruitment 2020 Online Applications Started @scert.assam.gov.in, Apply Online for 34 LDC, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts

SCERT Recruitment 2020: State Council of Educational Research and Training has started online applications for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Library Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Stenographer, Graduate Instructor (Arts), Assistant Teacher, Normal Instructor, Instructor, Craft Instructor and other posts against the advertisement number No.jansanyog/D/6392/20.

A total of 34 vacancies have been notified. All interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at scert.assam.gov.in on or before 22 November 2020. This is a great opportunity for the candidates holding BA/ B.Sc./ Diploma/ Any Graduate qualification from any recognized University. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 22 November 2020

SCERT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lower Division Assistant - 5 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 3 Posts

Library Assistant - 1 Post

Statistical Assistant - 1 Post

Stenographer - 1 Post

Graduate Instructor (Arts) - 3 Posts

Assistant Teacher - 5 Posts

Normal Instructor - 2 Posts

Instructor - 2 Posts

Craft Instructor - 2 Posts

Manual Instructor - 1 Post

Work Experience Teacher - 1 Post

Drawing Instructor - 1 Post

Music Instructor -1 Post

Librarian - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Lower Division Assistant, Laboratory Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Lower Division Assistant - Graduate in any stream; Diploma/Certificate in DTP/Typewriting from any Govt. recognized institute. Proficiency in typing of official language will be preferred.

Laboratory Assistant - B.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry or Biology passed with Proficiency in computer application.

Library Assistant - Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given to the candidate who possessed a degree in Library and Information Science having knowledge in Computer application.

Statistical Assistant - Graduate in any stream with any one of the following subject. 1. Economics, 2. Statistics, 3. Mathematics. Knowledge in Computerized Data Entry is desirable.

Stenographer -Graduate in any stream; Diploma in Shorthand writing from Industrial Training Institutes in Assam by the National Council for Vocational Trade or Diploma in Stenography from Government recognized Polytechnic of the State and having fluency in English. He/she has to pass the shorthand test Minimum speed one should have is 80 words /minute. Candidate must have sound knowledge in computer application.

Graduate Instructor (Arts) -B.A. with B.Ed. Degree from recognized University.

Assistant Teacher - BA with a major in any subject and B.Ed degree from any recognized university. Preference will be given to the candidates having Master Degree in Arts.

Normal Instructor -Degree in any discipline Graduate in Science or Arts with B.Ed. degree from any recognized university.

Instructor - BA with major in any subject and B.Ed degree from any recognized university.

Craft Instructor - Degree in any discipline from any recognized university with Diploma/Certificate in fine Art/ Cane and Bamboo/ Cutting and Knitting I Embroidery from Govt. recognized institute.

Manual Instructor - Degree in Fine Art from any Govt. recognized institute.

Work Experience Teacher - Graduate in any stream and one who completed the certificate course from Govt. recognized institution in Art and Craft (handy craft), cutting, knitting, embroidery and tailoring.

Drawing Instructor - Degree in Fine Art from any Govt. recognized institute.

Music Instructor -Bachelor in Music from any recognized University.

Librarian - Bachelor in Library and Information Science from any Govt. recognized University. Candidates must have knowledge in Computer application and software in the concerned field.

SCERT Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SCERT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF here

Registration

Login

Official Website

How to apply for SCERT Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 22 November 2020 till 11.59 PM. Candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.