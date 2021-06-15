COVID Scholarships to Apply for during Lockdown in June 2021

Here are few scholarships programs that aspirants can apply for during the COVID19 lockdown for pursuing higher education interests.

Scholarships offer great assistance for the aspirants willing to pursue education in several domains especially for those who find it inaccessible to bear the expense of costly tuition fees. In the past few months, the repercussions of COVID19 forced several aspirants to give up on the dream of pursuing education any further. Where some children lost their parents and others lost the support system that was necessary to fund the education accruing to huge job cuts in the job market.

In the wake of supporting bright minds of the country, here are few institutes that have come up with scholarship programs to support the higher education. This initiative would help the children to continue their education without taking a hiatus.

Take a look at the scholarship program for which you can apply during the June 2021 lockdown to fulfill your career aspiration:-

Covid Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme 2021

Covid Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship program has been launched with an aim to aid the education of children who are left with little or no financial support owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Who can Apply:

Indian students from Class 1 to graduation.

Children who have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or loss of job/employment of an earning family member, can apply.

Scholarship Amount: Up to INR 30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Last date to apply: 30-06-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/it/CCSP1

Digital Bharati Covid Scholarship 2021-22

Another scheme launched with an objective to support the education of aspirants who have lost either or both of their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic can apply through this scheme.

Who can Apply:

Indian students from Class 1 to 12.

Students who have lost one or both of their parents since January 2020.

Scholarship in Kind: Educational subscriptions of leading ed-tech companies. Easy access to tablets/laptops

Last date to apply: 31-07-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/it/DBCS1

IIT Jodhpur Senior Research Fellowship 2021

Postgraduate degree holders can also continue their educations pursuits without having to worry about the funding of education fee through the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur fellowship program.

Aspirants under this scheme can apply for the project titled, "Ga2O3-based Nanomaterials with Controlled Defect and Impurity Composition for Advanced Electronic Devices".

Who can Apply:

Candidates below 35 years of age who hold an MSc degree in Physics/ Chemistry/Nanotechnology/Materials Science with CSIR/UGC NET or GATE with 2 years of Research Experience, or an MTech degree in Microelectronics/Electronics/Nanotechnology/Physics/Materials with GATE or NET with 2 years of research experience.

Scholarship Amount: INR 35,000 per month plus HRA

Last date to apply: 25-06-2021

Application mode: Email only

Url: https://oa.iitj.ac.in/Rnd_Advertisement/IITJ_RD_2021-22_06.pdf

The Bhumi Fellowship 2021-22

Bhumi Fellowship program aims to support the youngsters if the nation aging 20-30 years. Through this fellowship, candidates will have access to two-year, non-residential fellowship. The program aims to create a pool of change-makers who hold the ability to transform schools in the short-term and lead the next movement in education in the long-term.

Who Can Apply:

Final year students/graduates between 20 and 30 years of age.

Candidates with past volunteering or work experience in any field.

Aspirants passionate about transforming the education system with a willingness to commit to a two-year full-time fellowship.

Scholarship Amount: INR 18,000 per month and other benefits

Last date to apply: 30-06-2021

Application mode: Online applications only