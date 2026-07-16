School Assembly News Headlines (July 17, 2026): India Achieves Historic Foodgrain, Next Phase of UDAN, IMD Predicts Rainfall and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 17, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students. Today’s major highlights include India Achieves Historic Foodgrain Output of 376 Million Tonnes: Union Agriculture Minister, Next phase of UDAN to connect 120 new destinations: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, IMD predicts heavy rainfall over East and Northeast India during next seven days and more
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for our school assembly today. Which will help students to know what's going on in the world. So we want to share the major things happening in and around the world India and .
This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe.
Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines has been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- India Achieves Historic Foodgrain Output of 376 Million Tonnes: Union Agriculture Minister
- ED conducts searches at 13 locations in terror funding and illegal infiltration case
- IMD predicts heavy rainfall over East and Northeast India during next seven days
- Indian Navy to organise Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 in Kochi
- TMC Rajya Sabha member Koel Mallick resigns; fourth TMC MP to resign
- Hydrogen train reflects country’s growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering
- Next phase of UDAN to connect 120 new destinations: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu
- Power Ministry circulates draft Corporate Average Fuel Economy 2027 norms for consultation
- Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for integrated farming to boost agriculture
- Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Minister T G Bharath highlights technology’s role in food industry at FICCI Foodworld 2026
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- US intensifies strikes on Iran targeting areas around capital Tehran
- Baloch National Movement raises concern over security situation in Jiwani region
- Serhii Koretskyi appointed as Ukraine’s Prime Minister
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with Indian business delegation in Brussels
- South Korea’s central bank raises key interest rate for first time in over three years
- Zelenskiy endorses Sergii Koretskyi as Ukraine’s new Prime Minister
- India and Belgium launch Strategic Dialogue to deepen bilateral ties
- EAM Dr S Jaishankar says India-EU partnership gaining strong momentum
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- PV Sindhu outclasses world number five Han Yue to storm into Japan Open quarterfinals
- Argentina Beat England 2-1 to Reach FIFA World Cup Final
- Asian Boxing U-19 & U-23: Indian women pugilists shine with three gold
- India Beat England by 6 Wickets in First ODI
- Spain Beat France 2-0 to Enter FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
- France, Spain clash in first FIFA World Cup semifinal tonight
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Country’s improvised Financial Inclusion Index shows continued progress in financial services: RBI
- Asian markets decline; European indices also trading in red territory
- Domestic markets end with no loss, no gain
- Gold, Silver prices down
- Rupee depreciates by nine paise to close at 96.35 against US dollar
- Centre revises Special Additional Excise Duty on fuel exports
- Oil prices marginally up
- Govt debunks social media report of regulating crypto
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- 63,296 Government MBBS Seats, 25 New Colleges: What NEET Aspirants Need To Know
- Hyderabad school terminates teacher who allegedly gave 'Kalma' recitation as homework
- CBSE ‘foreign’ tag on English sparks debate over language policy and Constitution
- DU CSAS Round 1 Seat Allocation List 2026 to release today at 5 PM; seat acceptance begins after result
- Maharashtra Law Colleges Get 24 Hours to Apply for BCI Recognition
- JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Started
- NIFT 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced Check Status
Thought of the Day
"Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in actions." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: It means that offers a practical roadmap for achieving goals. It is better to change dreams into actionable steps, bridging the gap between aspiration and reality.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.