School Assembly Headlines Today (04 September): India’s Semiconductor Push, SC on Foreign Nationals, 56th GST Meet in Delhi and Other Important News

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. We'll be covering important news from around the nation and the world, as well as the latest in sports and a special segment on business, science, and technology. This news reading is a great way for us to stay informed and connected with what’s happening globally.
Reading or listening to the news is a vital habit for every student. It helps us understand the world beyond our textbooks, giving us a clearer picture of our country's progress and the challenges it faces. Staying updated on current events not only improves our general knowledge but also helps us become more aware and responsible citizens. It sharpens our critical thinking skills and gives us a broader perspective on topics that are relevant to our future. So, let’s pay close attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi interacts with experts in semiconductor sector on second day of Semicon India 2025, in New Delhi
India, Germany explore Space cooperation, relationship with EU during Foreign Ministers’ talks
Sharjah to Host ’18th World Congress on Inclusion’ in 2025
Government is shifting focus from merely OPD services to promotive and preventive healthcare: Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav
Supreme Court Asks Centre to Frame Policy to Prevent Absconding of Foreign Nationals
56th Meeting of GST Council begins in National Capital; Two-day deliberations to focus on next-generation reforms including tax rates rationalization
President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings on Karam Puja
Health Ministry to Amend New Drugs, Clinical Trials Rules for Easier Compliance
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul Arrives in New Delhi
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrives in New Delhi on three-day official visit to India
China Unveils Advanced Military Technology in Beijing Parade
Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin Hold Bilateral Talks Amid Beijing Military Parade
Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay Begins Official Visit to India Today
Home Ministry says, citizens of Nepal and Bhutan entering India by land or air will not be required to furnish passport or visa, as earlier
BHARATI to Support 100 Agri-Food Startups, Target $50 Billion Exports by 2030
India to Send More Aid to Afghanistan, Says EAM Dr S Jaishankar
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Reach US Open Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals
Asia Cup Hockey: India, China, Malaysia, South Korea Qualify for Super 4 Round
FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: R Praggnanandhaa Leads Field as Top Seed in Open Section
World Junior Champion Pranav Venkatesh Clinches Fujairah Global Superstars Title
Australia’s Mitchell Starc Ends T20I Career; Second-Highest Wicket-Taker for His Country
US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Stuns Coco Gauff, Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime Advance to Quarterfinals
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
56th GST Council Meeting Underway in New Delhi; FM Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs
Railways sign MoU with SBI for enhanced insurance benefits to its employees
India, UAE review progress of CEPA, agree to expand bilateral trade to 200bn US dollar by 2030
GST collections surged to 6.5% in August this year in comparison to last year
Rupee appreciates slightly to close at 88.20 against US dollar
Domestic markets rise, snapping three three-day losing streak
UPI transactions first time cross 20bn mark in this August
Asian markets show mixed trend
Thought of the Day
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."
Meaning: This quote encourages students to have faith in their aspirations. It teaches us that before we can achieve something great, we must first have the courage to dream it. Success isn't just about hard work; it's also about having a clear vision and an unwavering belief that our goals are possible. It inspires us to hold onto our dreams and use them as motivation to overcome challenges.
