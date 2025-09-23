School Assembly Headlines Today (24 September): World Food India 2025 Scheduled in New Delhi, TRAI Recommends Reserve Prices and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Holds Talks with Sri Lankan PM on Defence and Maritime Cooperation
-
World Food India 2025 Scheduled in New Delhi from September 25–28
-
TRAI Recommends Reserve Prices for FM Radio Channel Auctions Across India
-
71st National Film Awards 2023 Underway in New Delhi; President Droupadi Murmu Presents Honours
-
Railways to Run Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivals: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
Seva Parv: Empowering India’s Youth through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana
-
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025
-
India participates in Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting 2025 held in New York
-
Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest govt-funded health assurance scheme, completed 7 years yesterday
-
President Droupadi Murmu to confer 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi today
Check: School Holiday on 24th September 2025
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Super Typhoon Ragasa Kills Three in Northern Philippines
-
Russian Air Defence Shoots Down 23 Ukrainian Drones Attacking Moscow Overnight
-
Toyoake City Urges Residents to Limit Daily Leisure Screen Time to Two Hours
-
High-level Debate of 80th Session of UN General Assembly to begin today
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces his readiness to adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year
-
Super Typhoon Ragasa hits southern part of China
-
UN chief issues strong appeal for international community to intensify efforts toward achieving SDGs
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh awarded wild card entry for upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025
-
18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team announced for Sultan of Johor Cup
-
HS Prannoy and Ayush Shetty lead india’s charge at Korea Open 2025 Badminton Tournament
-
India crush Pakistan by 6 wickets in Super Four
-
Asia Cup: Pakistan Sets 172-Run Target for India in Super Four Clash
Also Check
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Sensex and Nifty End Marginally Lower, Extend Losing Streak to Third Session
-
Gold price reached the highest so far in Nepal
-
Next Gen GST reforms to directly ease financial burden on households and strengthen consumers
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meets US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York
-
Textile industry to benefit from Next Gen GST reforms
-
Gold rises nearly 1.3% to ₹1,11,840 per 10 grams in Indian Bullion Market
Thought of the Day
"The wise man doesn't give the right answers, he asks the right questions."
Meaning: True wisdom isn't about knowing everything, but about being curious enough to ask the right questions. It encourages us to think critically and learn by exploring, rather than just accepting facts.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation