School Holiday on 11 December 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 11 December 2025: Students and parents across India are looking for clear updates on the school holiday tomorrow as 11 December 2025 comes closer. Due to elections, bad weather, and winter safety rules, some states may declare school holidays for different reasons. This article shares the latest and correct updates about the school holiday on 11 December 2025 for states like Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi. Since the holiday may be different in each district, it is important to check the correct information. Here, students and parents can easily see where schools are closed and where the decision is still awaited. State-Wise School Holiday on 11 December 2025 Students can check the latest state-wise school holiday updates for 11 December 2025 here. Due to elections, weather conditions, and winter safety alerts, holidays may differ from state to state. Always stay updated through official notices for accurate information.

Kerala School Holiday Tomorrow All government and private schools in Kerala will remain closed tomorrow on December 11, 2025, due to the local body elections. This holiday is given so that voting can happen smoothly. The Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 11, from 7 AM to 6 PM. The vote counting will take place on December 13. Voting will happen in 1,199 local bodies across the state. Districts Where Schools Will Be Closed on December 11 Schools will be closed on December 11 in these districts: Thrissur

Palakkad

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod This holiday is officially declared because of the elections. Students and parents can contact the school if they need more details. Telangana School Holiday Tomorrow? The Panchayat election process is going on in Telangana, and the first phase of polling will be held on December 11. Because many government schools are used as polling centers and teachers are on election duty, schools may get holidays on December 10 and 11 in some areas. Some private schools may also remain closed if they are used for voting. The next phases of voting will be on December 14 and December 17. Official announcement from the government is still awaited.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some coastal districts are still facing rain and strong winds due to the after-effect of Cyclone Ditwah. There is no statewide holiday declared for December 10 at present. However, a few districts are on weather alert, and schools may decide locally about partial holidays or delayed timings based on rain and waterlogging conditions. Is Tomorrow a Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir 2025? Yes, schools in many hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir are closed from 8 to 14 December due to severe cold, early snowfall, and dense fog. These weather conditions make travel unsafe for students. Because of this, the authorities have issued a winter safety advisory for all schools during this period. Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools 2025