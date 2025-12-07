School Holiday on 8 December 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 7, 2025, 18:24 IST

Schools in multiple states will remain closed on 8 December 2025 due to Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rainfall and local weather disruptions. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the most affected with several districts under orange and yellow alerts. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have selective closures. Students are advised to follow district-wise advisories and stay updated on official notices.

School Holiday 8th December 2025: As Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the southern coastline, several regions especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala are experiencing intense rainfall, flooding risks, and strong wind conditions. To ensure the safety of students, multiple state administrations have announced school holidays on 8 December 2025. Meanwhile, northern states are entering the peak of winter, prompting adjustments in school timings and early vacation schedules.

This detailed article brings you the complete state-wise list of school closures, weather-related alerts, and official updates for 8 December 2025.

Why Are Schools Closed on 8 December 2025 ?

Schools across India are being closed due to:

  • Cyclone Ditwah’s impact on southern coastal states

  • Heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and storm surge risks

  • District-level orange and yellow alerts

  • Cold wave conditions in northern states

  • Local administrative holidays and safety protocols

The combination of cyclone-related disruptions and seasonal winter conditions has made 8 December a significant date for school holiday announcements.

State-Wise School Holiday List for 8 December 2025

1. Tamil Nadu School Holiday on 8 December 2025

Tamil Nadu is the most affected as Cyclone Ditwah advances towards the southern belt. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and waterlogging have led to multiple district-wise closures.

Tamil Nadu District-Wise Holiday & Alert Status

District

Alert Level

Holiday Status

Chennai

Orange Alert

Schools Closed

Chengalpattu

Orange Alert, Flood Risk

Schools Closed

Kancheepuram

Yellow Alert

Schools Closed

Thiruvallur

Orange Alert

Schools Closed

Cuddalore

Yellow Alert

Schools Closed

Villupuram

Yellow Alert

Schools Closed

Tiruvannamalai

Rainfall Alert

Schools Closed

District collectors have issued morning update advisories depending on rainfall intensity.

2. Kerala School Holiday on 8 December 2025

Kerala continues to remain on high alert due to persistent rain bands triggered by Cyclone Ditwah’s outer system.

Kerala: Districts with School Holiday

District

Reason

Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy Rainfall, Wind Advisory

Kollam

Continuous Rainfall

Alappuzha

Flood-Prone Pockets

Pathanamthitta

Strong Rainfall

Idukki

Landslide-Prone Regions

Schools in many hilly regions have been advised to shift to online mode for safety.

3. Maharashtra School Holiday on 8 December 2025

While Maharashtra is not directly impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, a blend of winter fog, local rainfall, and civic preparations has led to selective school closures.

Districts with Local Holiday

District/City

Status

Mumbai

Select Schools Closed

Thane

Rain-Related Advisory

Nashik

Cold Wave Timetable Changes

Pune

Limited Closures

4. Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Updates

The coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh is witnessing spillover rain effects due to Cyclone Ditwah.

Holiday Announcements

District

Status

Visakhapatnam

Select Schools Closed

Srikakulam

Holiday in Vulnerable Pockets

Nellore

Holiday for Primary & Middle Classes

Hyderabad (Telangana)

No Holiday

5. North India Winter Vacation Updates

Northern states are not affected by Cyclone Ditwah, but winter conditions are leading to early closures or timetable adjustments.

Winter Alert Summary

State

Holiday Status on 8 Dec

Delhi

No Holiday Yet

Uttar Pradesh

Morning Timings Revised

Punjab

No Holiday, Cold Wave Advisory

Rajasthan

Local District Holidays Possible

What Should Students Do ?

  • Check district administration orders each morning.

  • Expect online classes in highly affected cyclone or hill regions.

  • Follow updated school notices for winter timings.

  • Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall or strong winds.

With Cyclone Ditwah intensifying weather conditions across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and winter settling across the northern regions, several districts have declared school holidays on 8 December 2025. The situation remains dynamic, and students should stay tuned to official state and district updates. Safety remains the top priority as schools navigate between cyclone-induced risks and seasonal challenges.

