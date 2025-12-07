School Holiday on 8 December 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 8th December 2025: As Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the southern coastline, several regions especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala are experiencing intense rainfall, flooding risks, and strong wind conditions. To ensure the safety of students, multiple state administrations have announced school holidays on 8 December 2025. Meanwhile, northern states are entering the peak of winter, prompting adjustments in school timings and early vacation schedules.

This detailed article brings you the complete state-wise list of school closures, weather-related alerts, and official updates for 8 December 2025.

Why Are Schools Closed on 8 December 2025 ?

Schools across India are being closed due to: