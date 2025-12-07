School Holiday on 8 December 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 8th December 2025: As Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the southern coastline, several regions especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala are experiencing intense rainfall, flooding risks, and strong wind conditions. To ensure the safety of students, multiple state administrations have announced school holidays on 8 December 2025. Meanwhile, northern states are entering the peak of winter, prompting adjustments in school timings and early vacation schedules.
This detailed article brings you the complete state-wise list of school closures, weather-related alerts, and official updates for 8 December 2025.
Why Are Schools Closed on 8 December 2025 ?
Schools across India are being closed due to:
-
Cyclone Ditwah’s impact on southern coastal states
-
Heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and storm surge risks
-
District-level orange and yellow alerts
-
Cold wave conditions in northern states
-
Local administrative holidays and safety protocols
The combination of cyclone-related disruptions and seasonal winter conditions has made 8 December a significant date for school holiday announcements.
State-Wise School Holiday List for 8 December 2025
1. Tamil Nadu School Holiday on 8 December 2025
Tamil Nadu is the most affected as Cyclone Ditwah advances towards the southern belt. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and waterlogging have led to multiple district-wise closures.
Tamil Nadu District-Wise Holiday & Alert Status
|
District
|
Alert Level
|
Holiday Status
|
Chennai
|
Orange Alert
|
Schools Closed
|
Chengalpattu
|
Orange Alert, Flood Risk
|
Schools Closed
|
Kancheepuram
|
Yellow Alert
|
Schools Closed
|
Thiruvallur
|
Orange Alert
|
Schools Closed
|
Cuddalore
|
Yellow Alert
|
Schools Closed
|
Villupuram
|
Yellow Alert
|
Schools Closed
|
Tiruvannamalai
|
Rainfall Alert
|
Schools Closed
District collectors have issued morning update advisories depending on rainfall intensity.
2. Kerala School Holiday on 8 December 2025
Kerala continues to remain on high alert due to persistent rain bands triggered by Cyclone Ditwah’s outer system.
Kerala: Districts with School Holiday
|
District
|
Reason
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Heavy Rainfall, Wind Advisory
|
Kollam
|
Continuous Rainfall
|
Alappuzha
|
Flood-Prone Pockets
|
Pathanamthitta
|
Strong Rainfall
|
Idukki
|
Landslide-Prone Regions
Schools in many hilly regions have been advised to shift to online mode for safety.
3. Maharashtra School Holiday on 8 December 2025
While Maharashtra is not directly impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, a blend of winter fog, local rainfall, and civic preparations has led to selective school closures.
Districts with Local Holiday
|
District/City
|
Status
|
Mumbai
|
Select Schools Closed
|
Thane
|
Rain-Related Advisory
|
Nashik
|
Cold Wave Timetable Changes
|
Pune
|
Limited Closures
4. Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Updates
The coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh is witnessing spillover rain effects due to Cyclone Ditwah.
Holiday Announcements
|
District
|
Status
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Select Schools Closed
|
Srikakulam
|
Holiday in Vulnerable Pockets
|
Nellore
|
Holiday for Primary & Middle Classes
|
Hyderabad (Telangana)
|
No Holiday
5. North India Winter Vacation Updates
Northern states are not affected by Cyclone Ditwah, but winter conditions are leading to early closures or timetable adjustments.
Winter Alert Summary
|
State
|
Holiday Status on 8 Dec
|
Delhi
|
No Holiday Yet
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Morning Timings Revised
|
Punjab
|
No Holiday, Cold Wave Advisory
|
Rajasthan
|
Local District Holidays Possible
What Should Students Do ?
-
Check district administration orders each morning.
-
Expect online classes in highly affected cyclone or hill regions.
-
Follow updated school notices for winter timings.
-
Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall or strong winds.
With Cyclone Ditwah intensifying weather conditions across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and winter settling across the northern regions, several districts have declared school holidays on 8 December 2025. The situation remains dynamic, and students should stay tuned to official state and district updates. Safety remains the top priority as schools navigate between cyclone-induced risks and seasonal challenges.
Also Check: School Holidays in December 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation