SEBI Grade A 2020 Revised Result 2021 Declared @sebi.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise Select List for Legal Stream

SEBI Grade A 2020 Revised Result 2021: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a revised list of selected candidates for the Grade A Legal posts. The candidates who appeared in the SEBI Grade A Exam 2020 can download the Roll Number Wise Selected candidates List (Legal Stream) under SEBI Grade A Recruitment (2020) through the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in.

The list of selected candidates has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. The candidates can download their results for future reference. The board has also uploaded the category wise cut off for the selection process on its website. Candidates can download revised result and cut off through official website or clicking on the provided link given below.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Revised Result 2021 for Legal Stream?

Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab. Click on the notice that reads ‘Revised Result- Roll numbers of selected candidates (Legal Stream) – SEBI Grade A Recruitment (2020)’ Then, It will take you to a PDF. Candidates can go through the PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SEBI Grade A Revised Result 2021 for Legal Stream

Direct Link to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021

As per the notice, the appointment of the selected candidates is subject to satisfying the age limit, educational qualification, other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the advertisement and also subject to police verification, caste certificate/ Income and Asset Certificate verification, medical fitness, etc.

The candidates should note that the Board reserves the right to cross-check any documents submitted by the candidates in support of their eligibility. If at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ONLINE application/ documents submitted by the candidates is/are false/incorrect or if according to the Board, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and he/ she can be removed from service without notice if he/ she has already joined the Board.