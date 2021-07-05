SEBI Grade A Final Result 2021 out @sebi.gov.in, Download Roll No. Wise SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020 List Here

SEBI Grade A Final Result 2021 has been uploaded to the official website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Download SEBI Grade A Merit List Here.

SEBI Grade A Final Result 2021: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the SEBI Grade A Final Result 2021 on the official website. The candidates who appeared in the SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020 Exam can now download the final list of selected candidates through the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in.

The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download SEBI Grade A Final Result by logging on to the official website. Candidates can download SEBI Grade A Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in. Click on the ‘careers’ Tab. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab available in the careers section. Then, click on ‘Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates - SEBI Grade A Recruitment (2020)’ A PDF will be opened. Download SEBI Grade A Final Result2021 and save it for future reference.

Download SEBI Grade A Final Result 2021 PDF Here

Official Website

Candidates should note that the appointment is subject to satisfying the age limit, educational qualification, other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the advertisement and also subject to police verification, caste certificate/ Income and Asset Certificate verification, medical fitness, etc.

The Board reserves the right to cross-check any documents submitted by the candidates in support of their eligibility. If at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ONLINE application/ documents submitted by the candidates is false/incorrect or if according to the Board, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and he/ she can be removed from service without notice if he/ she has already joined the Board.