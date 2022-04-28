SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022 Released @sebi.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022 has been released on sebi.gov.in for 120 vacancies. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link & Other details here.

SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the interview admit card/call letter for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022. Candidates who appeared in the SEBI Grade A Exam 2022 can download their admit cards using their registration number, date of birth etc. from the official website of SEBI.i.e. sebi.gov.in.

Candidates can check interview date and time on their admit cards. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given below for downloading SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022?

Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e. sebi.gov.in. Click on the 'Careers' Tab. Click on the notification that reads 'SEBI Recruitment Exercise for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 - Download Call letter for interview'. Click on 'Download Call Letter for Interview'. Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, Registrar Number, Select Validation Field, and Please fill the captcha code (without spaces). SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022 will be displayed. Download SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download SEBI Grade A Interview Call Letter 2022