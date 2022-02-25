SEBI Grade A Result 2022 Out on sebi.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

SEBI Grade A Result 2022 has been released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Check Easy Steps to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Result Here.

SEBI Grade A Officer Result 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the result of Grade A Result 2022 on its website. Candidates who applied for SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exam will be able to download their results through the official website of SEBI.i.e. sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Exam 2022 was conducted on 20 February 2022 to fulfill 120 vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download Grade A Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Result 2022?

Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e. sebi.gov.in. Click on the notification reads 'SEBI Grade A Result 2022 Download Link' flashing on the homepage. Click on the relevant streams you appeared for. The SEBI Grade A Result 2022 will be opened. Download Grade A Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download SEBI Grade A Result 2022 (General Stream)

Download SEBI Grade A Result 2022 (Legal Stream)

Download SEBI Grade A Result 2022 (Research Stream)

Download SEBI Grade A Result 2022 (Information Technology Stream)

Download SEBI Grade A Result 2022 (Official Language Stream)

The selected candidates will be appointed for the post of Assistant Manager in General, Legal, Research, Information Technology (IT), and Official Language streams. Candidates can download SEBI Grade A Result 2022 for General, Legal, Research, Information Technology (IT), and Official Language streams by clicking on the above link.