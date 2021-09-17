Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SECL Recruitment 2021 for 450 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @secl-cil.in

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)isnthe post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice on its official website secl-cil.in.

Created On: Sep 17, 2021 16:10 IST
SECL Recruitment 2021
SECL Recruitment 2021

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice on its official website secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through official website on or before 05 October 2021.

A total of 450 vacancies are available for Mining / Mine Surveying for one year training in opencast Under ground mines under Apprentices Act 1961 amended up to 2014.

Important Dates

Last Date for submission of Online Application - 05 October 2021

SECL Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 450

  1. Graduate apprentices Mining - 140
  2. Technician apprentices Mining/Mine Surveying - 310

Eligibility Criteria for SECL Apprentice  Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  1. Candidate should hold 04 year degree in mining engineering for graduate apprenticeship and 03 year diploma in mining engineering 1 mine surveying for technician apprenticeship or equivalent qualification granted by institution recognized by the Government.
  2. Graduate engineers and Diploma Engineers (Duration of Diploma can be 3 years after class 1Oth or 2years after l2th which is subject to the condition of getting lateral entry into 2nd year of such COURSES of the concerned students. One-year Diploma is not allowed), only through regular (Full time) mode of education are eligible for enrolment of apprenticeship training

SECL Apprentice Age Limit:

Candidate should have completed 18 years of age as on 5th octobe4 202r

How to Apply for SECL Apprentice  Recruitment 2021 ?

Go to official website of mhrdnats.gov.in and register and apply online of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) by selecting South Eastern Coalfields Limited as establishment.

SECL Apprentice Notification Download

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next