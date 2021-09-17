SECL Recruitment 2021 for 450 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @secl-cil.in

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)isnthe post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice on its official website secl-cil.in.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice on its official website secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through official website on or before 05 October 2021.

A total of 450 vacancies are available for Mining / Mine Surveying for one year training in opencast Under ground mines under Apprentices Act 1961 amended up to 2014.

Important Dates

Last Date for submission of Online Application - 05 October 2021

SECL Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 450

Graduate apprentices Mining - 140 Technician apprentices Mining/Mine Surveying - 310

Eligibility Criteria for SECL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidate should hold 04 year degree in mining engineering for graduate apprenticeship and 03 year diploma in mining engineering 1 mine surveying for technician apprenticeship or equivalent qualification granted by institution recognized by the Government. Graduate engineers and Diploma Engineers (Duration of Diploma can be 3 years after class 1Oth or 2years after l2th which is subject to the condition of getting lateral entry into 2nd year of such COURSES of the concerned students. One-year Diploma is not allowed), only through regular (Full time) mode of education are eligible for enrolment of apprenticeship training

SECL Apprentice Age Limit:

Candidate should have completed 18 years of age as on 5th octobe4 202r

How to Apply for SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Go to official website of mhrdnats.gov.in and register and apply online of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) by selecting South Eastern Coalfields Limited as establishment.

SECL Apprentice Notification Download