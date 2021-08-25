Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021: 196 Vacancies Notified, Download Notification @secl-cil.in

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk Grade 3 on secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021 on or before 16 September 2021

Created On: Aug 25, 2021 18:35 IST
SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021
SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021

SECL Recruitment 2021 Notification: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk Grade 3 on secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021 on or before 16 September 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for submission of application - 16 September 2021

SECL Vacancy Details

Clerk - 196

General - 69

SC - 90

ST - 37

Eligibility Criteria for SECL Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

10th class passed

3 years service in a company

Check more details on eligibility in the PDF link

Selection Process for SECL Clerk Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Test - 60 Marks
  2. Computer Proficiency Test - 30 Marks
  3. Marks for Qualification - 10 Marks

How to Apply for SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 16 September 2021.

 

