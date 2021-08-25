SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021: 196 Vacancies Notified, Download Notification @secl-cil.in

SECL Recruitment 2021 Notification: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk Grade 3 on secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021 on or before 16 September 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date for submission of application - 16 September 2021
SECL Vacancy Details
Clerk - 196
General - 69
SC - 90
ST - 37
Eligibility Criteria for SECL Clerk Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
10th class passed
3 years service in a company
Check more details on eligibility in the PDF link
Selection Process for SECL Clerk Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Test - 60 Marks
- Computer Proficiency Test - 30 Marks
- Marks for Qualification - 10 Marks
How to Apply for SECL Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 16 September 2021.